news-krasner052323

This file photo shows Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Task Force. — PHILADEPHIA TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

As the city remains embroiled in a deadly gun crime crisis, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has joined with law enforcement officials to call for safe and responsible celebrations on the July 4th holiday.

"It's very important for Philly to celebrate and honor its place in this country's history. But sadly, our city has a history of irresponsible use of firearms during this time too," said Krasner.

alarson@phillytrib.com

215-893-5782

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.