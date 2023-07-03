As the city remains embroiled in a deadly gun crime crisis, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has joined with law enforcement officials to call for safe and responsible celebrations on the July 4th holiday.
"It's very important for Philly to celebrate and honor its place in this country's history. But sadly, our city has a history of irresponsible use of firearms during this time too," said Krasner.
"I strongly urge everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly in order to avoid needless tragedy. And to those who are planning to fire a gun into the air tomorrow, just know that law enforcement stands ready to hold you appropriately accountable for endangering your family, friends and neighbors."
The city will be hosting Philadelphia’s “largest free outdoor concert” on the holiday, with Demi Lovato and Ludacris set to perform at the July 4th Concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway beginning at 7 p.m., according to a news release.
The concert will then be followed by a large public firework display over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway beginning at 9:45 p.m. with an official firework soundtrack set to air on radio station Q102FM during the show.
The city is expected to provide “enhanced law enforcement and emergency medical services” at the concert and fireworks display as part of a coordinated effort between local, state and federal public safety authorities aimed at fostering a safe environment for the holiday festivities.
"The Fourth of July is a time for unity, patriotism and coming together as a nation," said Philadelphia Police Department First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford.
"However, the reckless act of shooting firearms poses a severe threat to public safety and it undermines the spirit of this cherished holiday. As we celebrate, it is imperative that we prioritize the safety and well-being of residents and visitors to this city, and we are fully committed to doing just that."
