Philadelphia reached a deadly milestone over the weekend, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner. As of Sunday, there have been 404 homicides in the city this year. The death toll is 18% higher than the 341 on the same date in 2020.
Krasner stood in front of a room of media members at Trinity United Methodist Church on Monday morning to speak about gun violence in the city.
"We have had several weeks over the last eight or 10 when we could report good news; this is not that week," he said.
Just two days after a weekend full of demonstrations across the city in honor of the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, the DA had to speak about a week in which Philadelphia had 14 homicides and 33 total shootings.
"Like everyone I know in Philadelphia, I'm outraged by this," Krasner said. "We are and have been looking to work together to solve this problem. But if we talk about long-term solutions, there is no question in my mind of the importance of investment in communities in the education of young people, in workforce development, adequate housing and trauma care."
According to the City Controller's gun violence database, the young Black community is disproportionately affected by homicides; of the 404 reported deaths by shooting in 2021, 286 were Black, and 187 were Black people ages 18-30.
Imam Kenneth Nuriddin said that he had to bury six people over the past week.
"If we don't see what environment is conducive to these types of incidents, then we will just continue reacting and not really addressing underlying conditions and problems," Nuriddin said.
Nuriddin and Krasner alluded to community leaders and organizations working together with the government to aid youth.
Grants were made available for organizations Sept. 3 to receive funding for gun violence prevention through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The application process is open until Oct. 15.
