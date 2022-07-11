Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Monday spoke at an exhibit on segregation and swimming to highlight the need for more pools to be open. He said current swimming facilities need extended hours of operation to help prevent violence in the city.
Krasner spoke Monday morning next to the Fairmount Water Works exhibit that details the nation’s handling of race regarding public pools.
“I don’t know if there’s any better way to put it than saving lives as opposed to taking lives,” Krasner said. “I’d like to go down that path instead of seeing kids on either end of a gun.”
Krasner got lots of support at the event from people like renowned swimming coach Jim Ellis and Kirsten Britt, an activist who wants the city to open more pools and expand hours for swimming at the school district pools, most of which are indoors and could be made available year-round.
“I deserve to swim, people that look like me deserve to swim, and unfortunately in our city, we are battling the closure of pools at a time when we need it most," Britt said.
Only 80% of the city’s public pools were able to open this year, because of a nationwide lifeguard shortage.
