Philadelphia's District Attorney Larry Krasner stood on the steps of Pennsylvania’s capital building in Harrisburg for a news conference addressing the impeachment attempt being made by the state Select Committee investigating Krasner and his office.
During the news conference, Krasner suggested that an impeachment vote could happen as early as next week.
“I will not be surprised even a little bit if they go out of their way to vote for impeachment before the election because this is politics,” Krasner said.
“We all know that Nov. 8 is coming,” Krasner said, linking the effort to the upcoming Election Day. “We all know they have a very small number of session days left. When you understand their motive, which has nothing to do with public safety, when you understand their motive, which is pure politics, I think there’s very little question that they’re gonna move.”
The district attorney also said that the GOP-controlled legislators' actions show bias.
“What we see here is the same old playbook which is about coded and racist messaging,” he said. “It's about blaming the biggest city in Pennsylvania with the most diverse population for having the same national struggle that we have with gun violence everywhere.”
Krasner’s news conference comes following an announcement his office made earlier in the week stating that the city prosecutor was offered an invitation to testify before the Select Committee to Restore Law and Order. However, Krasner’s office said that the DA would only do so if the testimony could be made public.
The committee rescinded its invitation to Krasner shortly after the DA announced he would only participate with public testimony.
Krasner has since stated that he would be willing to participate in a private hearing as long as the committee makes a video or transcript of the hearing available to the public.
“Their answer was ‘No, you get no record of what we asked you and what you said. We get it,’” Krasner told reporters.
The impeachment effort began with the formation of the state House's five-member Select Committee to Restore Law and Order in June following a mass shooting that occurred in Philadelphia on South Street that saw three people killed and 11 more injured.
Since then, the committee has conducted two public hearings, listening to testimony from mothers who have lost children to gun violence, along with experts that highlighted the district attorney's office's increase in dismissing and withdrawing illegal gun possession cases in Philadelphia.
In response to the news conference, Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for the House Republican Caucus, called it a media stunt from a “failed politician whose criminal justice philosophy has caused increases in death, crime, property damage, and the destruction of law and order in Philadelphia.”
“It’s a slap in the face to the people that Larry Krasner’s office should be protecting that he used time and resources from his offices to come here today for a media stunt after he refused the good-will invitation from the select committee to offer his testimony,” he said.
When asked if the committee would decide to commence with the impeachment efforts next week, he responded by saying, “Next week will take care of itself next week.”
A successful impeachment would require a majority vote in the state House.
The articles of impeachment are then sent to the state Senate, where a conviction would be achieved following a trial and a two-thirds majority vote.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
