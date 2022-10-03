District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that both Quadir Simmons and Julian Johnson have been convicted and sentenced with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related charges for their roles in a series of shootings that occurred in November and December of 2018 in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section.
The announcement came during the DA’s weekly gun crimes update press conference.
Both Simmons and Johnson were arrested back in February of 2019 for the shootings, with investigators believing that the people targeted in the shootings were members of a rival street gang.
According to officials, phone evidence linking one of the offenders to the stolen car used in the shootings, along with forensic evidence gathered by police investigators, were used to incriminate the offenders.
“The streets of Philadelphia are safer now thanks to the excellent prosecution of these defendants by Assistant District Attorney Helen Park,” said DA Krasner. “I also commend Assistant District Attorney Sheida Ghadiri and members of the Gun Violence Task Force, including GVTF agents Richard Reinhold and Robert Burke, for their skillful investigation and prosecution of Johnson’s straw purchase. And lastly, thanks to the Philadelphia Police Department for their professionalism and very thorough investigation, including the use of forensic evidence, that helped our office secure justice for the victims in this case as well as communities across our city.”
ADA Helen Park also spoke during the press conference, going over the details within the case and celebrating the collaborative effort between the district attorney’s office and the Philadelphia Police Department.
“I’m grateful to Philadelphia Police Detectives Joseph Cremen and Timothy Hartman and GVTF agents for their tireless work in bringing these two men to justice,” said ADA Park of the DAO’s Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit. “This case is a perfect example of cooperation across law enforcement that led to two very dangerous members of the community being held accountable for their wanton disregard for public safety.”
According to data gathered from the city controller’s gun violence reporting website, there have been 407 homicides in the city of Philadelphia, a 2 percent decrease when compared to this time last year.
During the press conference, DA Krasner attributed this dip in the murder rate to the lessening effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Make no mistake, we are still in a really bad way and this is a very serious situation,” said DA Krasner. “But I think you’d get almost universal agreement through law enforcement and among criminologists that the farther away we get from the worst part of the pandemic we are liable to see some levels of improvement.”
Krasner also answered questions relating to carjacking, an issue in Philadelphia that has increased significantly in the past couple of years with Philadelphia surpassing over 1,000 earlier in the year for the first time in city history.
“It’s one of the worst crises that we face right now,” said DA Krasner. “I do want you to know that this is front of mind for us and this is a topic of steady communication and conversation with the United States attorney’s office.... we also have an excellent relationship with PPD around these cases.”
“It is extremely important that our ability to solve these cases and enforce against these cases is collaborative and that is what is going on so we are working on it and doing everything we can.”
Officials were not able to offer any updates on the Roxborough High School shooting that left five teenagers shot with one of them dying as a result of his injuries.
“The detectives are working around the clock,” said ADA Joanne Pescatore, chief of homicide at the district attorney’s office. “We are getting closer.”
