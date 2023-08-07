A SEPTA employee has been charged with six different offenses stemming from a collision with a trolley on Sunday morning in Kingsessing. Four people on the Route 13 trolley, including the operator, suffered injuries when the car struck and derailed the trolley.
Brianna Satchell-Thomas of Montgomery County was charged Monday by the District Attorney’s office. The crash happened on the 1300 block of S. 52nd Street Sunday morning around 6:25 a.m.
Satchell-Thomas is accused of driving under the influence (DUI) and causing the accident when a 2011 white Mercedes Benz ran a red light, crashing into the Route 13 trolley near Chester Avenue. Witnesses say the occupants of the car left the scene. Satchell-Thomas returned to collect belongings from the car that was registered to her. SEPTA police officers who were investigating the incident arrested her and took her into custody at that time.
In a statement, the DA’s office listed filed charges of aggravated assault while DUI, hindering apprehension, DUI (alcohol or drugs), reckless driving, accidents involving damage, and false reports to law enforcement authorities.
“Offenses charged are subject to change depending on the severity of injuries to the victims,” the statement read in part.
Since the charges involve a SEPTA incident with a SEPTA employee, the case has been referred to the Special Investigations Unit for prosecution.
Sunday marked the sixth crash involving SEPTA lines this summer. Most recently, a Route 10 trolley was part of a multi-vehicle incident along Lancaster Avenue on Thursday evening.
SEPTA continues to investigate Sunday’s and previous accidents, including one that killed a passenger in Northeast Philadelphia. A crash involving a trolley that left a maintenance yard and struck a historic building in Southwest Philadelphia is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
A statement from a SEPTA spokesperson identified Satchell-Thomas as a maintenance custodian that was off-duty and not coming from or going to work at the time of the collision. The injuries from the accident are not life-threatening and “there was nothing the trolley operator could do to avoid the collision.”
