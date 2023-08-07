SEPTA trolley

SEPTA’s 13 trolley rolls down Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Belmont neighborhood. — WHYY PHOTO/KIMBERLY PAYNTER

A SEPTA employee has been charged with six different offenses stemming from a collision with a trolley on Sunday morning in Kingsessing. Four people on the Route 13 trolley, including the operator, suffered injuries when the car struck and derailed the trolley.

Brianna Satchell-Thomas of Montgomery County was charged Monday by the District Attorney’s office. The crash happened on the 1300 block of S. 52nd Street Sunday morning around 6:25 a.m.

mcerino@phillytrib.com 215-893-5700

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.