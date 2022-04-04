Keyna Drinks stood with her family at the NoMo Foundation in North Philadelphia Monday morning and told them to remove buttons that said “Justice for Kevin.”
“These buttons are not new,” Keyna Drinks said. “These buttons are 10 years old. “They say ‘Justice for Kevin.’ Family take the buttons off. Justice is done. Justice is served. We don’t need those buttons anymore.”
Drinks’ husband, Kevin Drinks, was killed Dec. 10, 2011. Thought to be a witness who testified in a separate trial, Kevin Drinks was shot multiple times in the chest.
On March 29, defendants Chad Rannels, Michael Blackston, Semaj Armstead and Rashawn Combs were all found guilty of murder, conspiracy, and other related charges for killing Kevin Drinks for what was mistaken identity. They were trying to silence a witness from another case.
Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said that while Rannels was awaiting his preliminary hearing for the 2011 murder of Kristin Freeman, he was communicating with Blackston, amongst others, from September to December of that year, trying to determine who the witness responsible for his arrest was.
“So there was a witness identified on that case,” Toczylowski said. “And while Mr. Rannels was in custody awaiting that preliminary hearing, he had multiple recorded conversations where he was first attempting to find out who that witness was. And it became clear that he found out who that witness was and was plotting his murder.”
Toczylowski said that after hours of following Kevin Drinks, who was delivering furniture throughout Philadelphia, three of the defendants, including Blackston, who was dressed in women’s Muslim clothing covering his entire face, confronted Kevin Drinks as the witness responsible for Rannels being behind bars.
“Ultimately, at about 6:17 p.m., Mr. Drinks came back here at 900, and Watts pulled his white box truck that he was using to make furniture deliveries into the back where there was a storage area for the furniture store,” Toczylowski said. “And that is when video evidence shows Mr. Blackston, dressed in full female Muslim garb covered from head to toe, ran up to the truck, fired multiple shots, and immediately ran.”
Toczylowski said that she is proud of the work the District Attorney’s Office and homicide detectives were able to do to solve a case that resulted in the death of an innocent man. However, she noted that this case is an example of why witnesses do not cooperate.
District Attorney Larry Krasner spoke about witness relocation efforts, saying that relocation is often a pressing issue. While there are appropriated state dollars for that cause, oftentimes there are too many stipulations attached to that funding that make it hard to move a family promptly.
“The need for relocation is often very exigent,” Krasner said. “So there are occasions when the state services will not be available, or they will not be available right away. And in those situations, we have to turn to city resources. With this terrible gun violence crisis that we have been trying to address for a couple of years, the demand has gone way up. And that’s why several months ago, we explained that we expected to blow through the quarter-million dollars that the city had annually assigned to be available for that purpose.”
According to a database through the City Controller’s office, so far in 2022 there have been 407 nonfatal shooting victims and 108 fatal shooting victims as of Sunday in Philadelphia.
While City Council was able to add an additional $500,000 in funding, Krasner said more could be done.
Assistant District Attorney Deborah Watson-Stokes said that Indicting Grand Jury program is another alternative to help keep witnesses safe.
“The great thing about the Indicting Grand Jury, and it’s different from any other kind of grand jury, is that it’s secret,” Watson-Stokes said.
“And if you have been a victim of a crime or a witness to a crime, and you have been intimidated or threatened in any way, once that intimidation has been reported to the DA’s Office, you are allowed to testify outside of the presence of the defendant or any intimidator.”
