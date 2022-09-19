During its weekly gun violence reporting news conference, the district attorney’s office announced that 76-year-old Roland Graham has been convicted of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and other gun related offences for nonfatally shooting a 19-year-old Church’s Chicken employee back in 2016.
Graham was sentenced by a judge to serve 23 and a half to 47 years in prison for the shooting of the Church’s Chicken employee.
According to officials, the incident occurred approximately at 5:28 pm on March 6th following an argument between Graham and another Church’s Chicken employee who happened to be the victim’s brother.
Officials say Graham exited the store for a short period of time after the argument. Upon his return, Graham fired several shots at the victim, hitting him six times in the chest and torso area.
“He and his brother are still suffering from PTSD as a result of this incident,” said ADA Joanne Pescatore, chief of the DAO homicide and nonfatal shooting unit.
Graham was initially arrested and charged with the crime back in 2016. However, Graham was found to be incompetent to stand trial, leading to a five-year delay in the procession of his trial.
An individual is labeled incompetent to stand trial when they are either incapable of understanding the nature of their criminal proceedings, or are unable to assist in their defense in a rational matter.
Officials said that Graham also delayed his trial by refusing to submit to the Covid-19 testing that would allow him to be present for court hearings.
“As we all know, the pandemic caused a massive delay in the processing of a lot of cases,” said DA Krasner. “This is a case where we have succeeded in obtaining a conviction.”
“I want to thank Assistant District Attorney Lauren Crump of the DAO’s Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit for successfully prosecuting this case,” said DA Krasner. “Her skillful prosecution helped secure justice for this victim and for communities across Philadelphia by taking a clearly dangerous individual off of the streets.”
The DA's office reported that as of Sept. 18th there have been 388 homicides within Philadelphia this year, a 1% increase from this time last year. The DA’s office also reported that there were 168-gun related incidents within the city last week.
There have been 1,363 nonfatal and 362 fatal shooting victims within the city of Philadelphia this year as of Sept. 18th according to statistics gathered from the city controller’s website.
