The District Attorney’s Office used its weekly gun violence briefing Monday to discuss the bail set for a defendant in a domestic case where a woman was critically wounded in the Somerton section of Philadelphia.
District Attorney Larry Krasner and Assistant D.A. of the Homicide Non-Fatal Shootings Unit Chesley Lightsey spoke about the attempted murder case.
James White, 33, allegedly shot a woman three times in her chest and stomach, leaving her critically wounded on the 800 block of Welton Street on Oct. 28. The shooting came weeks after White allegedly injured the same 29-year-old woman in a domestic incident on Oct. 1 by pistol-whipping the victim and fracturing the orbital bone in her face.
Although Krasner said he appreciates the bail commissioners’ work and highlighted that there has been a back-and-forth over the amount of bail set for suspects and defendants, where the bail is set lower than the proposed amount. The lower bail makes it easier for defendants to fund 10% of bail needed to be set free.
In the case of White, Lightsey said his criminal record is 16 pages long, and the bail set at $350,000 was “woefully too low.” The DAO requested bail be set at $999,000. Because of the lower bail, White was not only out of custody, but able to carry out a second attack on the victim.
“So I think it’s important that people understand the way bail works in Philadelphia,” Krasner said.
“It’s not judges who set the first bail. The first bail, the one that’s set at 1:30 in the morning or that’s set, you know, 6:00 in the evening is set on a 24-hour clock by bail commissioners, and those bail commissioners are not elected. They are appointed. These are political appointees. Some of them, I think, are doing a really good job. But when you have a system where you have bail commissioners who do not answer come election time to voters, when you have bail commissioners some of whom are not even lawyers and essentially none of whom have ever presided at a trial or supervised a sentenced defendant on probation or parole, in my opinion, you do not have a very good system,” Krasner continued.
Because of White’s criminal record coupled with the Oct. 1 arrest, Lightsey could negotiate that White be held without bail until his court date after his arrest Friday.
“At the arraignment that happened Saturday morning, I requested that the defendant be held without bail for obvious reasons that he is a danger both to this victim and to society,” Lightsey said. “I’m happy to report that the magistrates saw fit to hold him without bail.”
Also, Krasner updated gun violence statistics; to date, the city has 482 homicides, 49 more than it had this time last year.
The most recent data tracked was the week of Nov. 6-12, and there were 10 homicides and 19 non-fatal shootings. Also, in that time frame, 186 gun or gun violence incidents occurred, leading to 82 arrests.
“So 186 gun or gun violence incidents during this time period,” Krasner said. “Eighty-two arrests for incidents during this time period or earlier, and based upon those arrests out of the 82 arrests, the D.A.’s office opened 81 cases and charged them along those lines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.