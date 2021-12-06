Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner said that although gun violence continues to rise nationally and in Philadelphia, violence overall is not hitting crisis mode.
“I think it’s important that we don’t let this become mushy and bleed into the notion that there’s some kind of a big spike in crime — there isn’t,” he said during his weekly gun violence briefing. “There is not a big spike in crime. That is not true. There is also not a big spike in violent crime. So neither one of these things is true. And it’s very important to recognize that .”
The city’s homicide total is 13% higher than 2020. But Krasner said that overall violent crime in the city is down about 3% compared to last year.
The District Attorney’s Office also took a positive step in addressing the escalating gun violence that has hit the city.
A man was arrested and charged for the alleged straw purchasing and illegal sale of guns in Philadelphia.
“To those who think that purchasing a firearm on behalf of those who are prohibited from owning one is a quick and easy way to make money, I have a strong warning for you: You are endangering your future and your community, and you will be brought to justice,” Krasner said.
The District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Tyrone Patterson at Monday’s briefing.
In April 2021, a semi-automatic pistol was recovered at the residence of Haneef Wilkins, who was arrested in connection to a homicide, said Assistant District Attorney William Fritze.
The pistol was traced back to Patterson after an investigation.
“Using the Pennsylvania system of instant checks, they were able to determine that Mr. Patterson bought multiple firearms on March 18,” Fritze said. “As a result during that investigation, those other two firearms that he had purchased that were also recovered, all three firearms were recovered from individuals who are ineligible are not allowed to carry because of their felony convictions.”
Patterson, 22, was arrested while at work Dec. 1. He told authorities he left a 3-year-old child at home alone during his arrest.
“Mr. Patterson is now facing multiple charges of firearms, illegal firearm sales, as well as endangering the welfare of a child,” Fritze said.
According to a statement from the D.A.’s office, Patterson also faces three counts of tampering with public record information, delivery of a firearm after 48 hours, loans on or lending, giving firearms, giving false ID to purchase a gun and unsworn falsification to authorities.
He is being held on $1.5 million bail.
According to a statement from Attorney General Josh Shapiro: “Purchasing a gun for someone who isn’t legally able to carry one is a crime that leads to shootings and murders — which is what occurred in this case. ... All three weapons straw purchased by Mr. Patterson went directly into the hands of violent criminals, including a member of the 31st Street Gang charged with murder.”
Councilmember Mark Squilla, D-1st District, made it clear that all elected officials need to work together to curb the spread of illegal guns in the community.
“Our young people are killing our young people and our family members,” he said. “The straw purchasers have to know that there are consequences to this action.”
Last month, the Philadelphia Police Department estimated it will have taken more than 6,000 crime guns off the streets by year’s end.
In addition, the FBI estimated over 40 million guns were purchased last year alone. And according to National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) records, 1.4 million were purchased in Pennsylvania. That does not include ghost guns that are independently assembled.
Bishop J. Darrell Robinson of Yesha Ministries referenced that 85% of the city’s 521 homicides are Black people.
“We can do better than this. Let’s seek to change the culture. And to our young people who are getting these weapons and using them, I say, ‘please stop because you’re harming the community,’” he said.
