The ransomware attack against the parent company of Crozer Health continued into a second day Friday. Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., suffered a ransomware attack on Thursday, affecting their health care companies across the country.
Crozer Health operates four hospitals, four outpatient centers, two surgery centers and a geropsychiatry facility in suburban Philadelphia. According to a spokesperson for Crozer Health, all facilities in the region have been affected.
"We experienced a ransomware attack that was Prospect-wide and are having experts evaluate the situation," the spokesperson said in a statement. "There has been no impact on the quality of patient care." While facilities can still accept new patients for intake, they are not currently taking victims of stroke and trauma.
The ransomware attack has affected 13 other hospitals in three other states owned by Prospect Medical, a firm based in Los Angeles. A majority of their holdings are on the East Coast, notably Connecticut and Rhode Island.
A spokesperson for the Delaware County Department of Health declined comment. Request for comment from the Pennsylvania Department of Health went unreturned at time of print.
The Associated Press contributed this to the report:
The FBI in Connecticut issued a statement saying it is working with “law enforcement partners and the victim entities” but could not comment further on an ongoing investigation.
Elective surgeries, outpatient appointments, blood drives and other services were suspended, and while the emergency departments reopened late Thursday, many primary care services were closed on Friday, according to the Eastern Connecticut Health Network, which runs the facilities. Patients were being contacted individually, according to the network's website.
"Waterbury Hospital is following downtime procedures, including the use of paper records, until the situation is resolved,” spokeswoman Lauresha Xhihani, said in a statement. “We are working closely with IT security experts to resolve it as quickly as possible.”
John Riggi, the American Hospital Association’s national advisory for cybersecurity and risk, said the recovery process can often take weeks, with hospitals in the meantime reverting to paper systems and humans to do things such as monitor equipment and run records between departments.
“These are threat-to-life crimes, which risk not only the safety of the patients within the hospital, but also risk the safety of the entire community that depends on the availability of that emergency department to be there,” Riggi said.
