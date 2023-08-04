Prospect, Crozer Health

Crozer-Chester Medical Center is one of Crozer Health’s four area hospitals. — WHYY Photo/Kenny Cooper

The ransomware attack against the parent company of Crozer Health continued into a second day Friday. Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., suffered a ransomware attack on Thursday, affecting their health care companies across the country. 

Crozer Health operates four hospitals, four outpatient centers, two surgery centers and a geropsychiatry facility in suburban Philadelphia. According to a spokesperson for Crozer Health, all facilities in the region have been affected. 

