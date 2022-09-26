Critics of District Attorney Larry Krasner and his office extend far outside of the state House in Harrisburg, ranging from former employees to former district attorneys.
Following the investigation into his office by state legislators searching for the grounds to impeach him, District Attorney Larry Krasner has received support from a variety of policymakers and community leaders.
Krasner has repeatedly lambasted the investigation into his office and the efforts to impeach him on various media outlets, calling the efforts politically motivated stunts from house Republicans attempting to stir up drama during an election year. The investigation is being held by the state House's Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order.
Krasner on Monday met with the Philadelphia delegation of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to discuss his office’s legal responses to the GOP-led effort to remove the him from office. He maintains that his office responded to the committee's subpoenas.
"I have now stated my position on the PA GOP impeachment effort directly to the Select Committee, including through a lawsuit filed in court; to the public, through the press; and to members of the Philadelphia House Delegation and caucus leadership. That position is this: The Select Committee was convened for the express purpose of overturning an election that Pennsylvania Republicans could not win. I am not accused of official or criminal misconduct — unlike several other county DAs in Pennsylvania in recent years — yet my office is being targeted by the Select Committee over policies and politics, which has never before happened in the storied history of this Commonwealth.
"I also explained to the Philly Delegation that my office did not 'ignore' the Select Committee’s subpoenas; in fact, we filed a detailed response to the Committee’s subpoenas outlining our legal objections to subpoenaing grand jury materials related to a pending murder trial. And again, we had at the time of the contempt vote already filed a petition seeking clarity on the subpoenas in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, which is the appropriate venue for this legal dispute to be settled as outlined by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court."
Many of Krasner’s critics point toward his reform-oriented criminal justice policies as the main reason for burgeoning crime within the city of Philadelphia. However, during an editorial board meeting with The Philadelphia Tribune, Krasner said that not enough was being invested by the city and the state into solving violent crimes.
However, there are those who have seen Krasner’s work up close and are not impressed with him as the lead crime fighter in the city.
Thomas C. Mandracchia is a former assistant district attorney for Philadelphia who was hired to work with Krasner in 2018.
Mandracchia was in the district attorney’s office for two years before deciding to leave in 2020 due to a "souring work environment" as he describes it.
Mandracchia said that the Philadelphia district attorney’s office was riddled with miscommunication and improper training from top to bottom during his time there.
"There wasn’t much training going on. It was a lot of sinking and swimming and we were usually sinking," said Mandracchia in an interview with the Tribune.
Mandracchia also said the district attorney’s office sought out-of-state prosecutors for staff training, creating problems because according to Mandracchia, "every state and municipality has its own laws so there is going to be a difference in facts and procedures."
Mandracchia said that attorneys were so undertrained that they were even unclear on how to handle certain policies.
"We weren’t exactly sure what to do on certain crimes like drug possession," Mandracchia said. "Some people would more or less throw them out, some people would try to get probationary terms ... a lot of frustration."
Mandracchia also talked about how colleagues were misinformed by Krasner’s training program in which they were told to withdraw cases that they didn’t believe were right to prosecute.
"We had several people unilaterally withdrawing not just misdemeanors but felonies in their first few weeks and it took a while for supervisors to even realize this was happening," he said.
Mandracchia recalled several instances in which he would attempt to seek clarification on different policy ideas and legal issues in which he received no response back from supervisors or Krasner.
"Any time we would try to voice concerns to upper management absolutely nothing would happen," he said.
In addition to the lack of training, Mandracchia said that Krasner played a role in driving out most of the experienced prosecutors within the district attorney's office.
“We struggled to do our jobs well, given a lack of training and a lack of supervisors who were experienced enough to guide us along and manage the many fires that can pop up within a day," he said.
According to Mandracchia, Krasner let experienced attorneys leave the office because "his plan was to get rid of those people because he sees them as having made a bad system."
"I think it was a big wake-up call ... seeing how ineffective we became by lacking experience," Mandracchia said. "I do wonder if it would have been possible to make reforms while still keeping a lot of that experience in the office.
"A lot of short staffing, a lot of tired people, and a lot of overworked people ... resulted in us losing cases left and right.
“When you have a team that is not well trained, that is not well experienced, you are going to keep losing games and that is what is kind of happening to the district attorney’s office."
Former Philadelphia District Attorney R. Seth Williams has also criticized Krasner and his office in the past.
Williams said the efforts to impeach Larry Krasner are "legitimate political recourse" for those in the state concerned that an elected official is not doing their job.
"Some people could qualitatively or quantifiably conclude that District Attorney Krasner is not doing his job appropriately or effectively or that he is even doing it with malfeasance," Williams told the Tribune. "This is the appropriate and lawful remedy for those who believe that.
"On a bigger scale people have been sold a false story. It is not a question of whether or not we should reform a racist, classist criminal justice system or have public safety — no — the public deserves both.
"We have to address and reform a broken criminal justice system, but at the same time the public deserves and demands safety and due process," Williams said.
Still those who support Krasner maintain the impeachment is an effort to disenfranchise Philadelphians — especially Black Philadelphians.
“This is directly connected to a historical legacy of people trying to take the votes of Black people right out of our hands,” said the Rev. Mark Kelly Taylor, pastor of Mother Bethel A.M.E Church.
Two public hearings by the select committee investigating Krasner and his office are being conducted this Thursday and Friday at the Navy Yard. The district attorney said Monday that the hearings are not convenient for Philadelphia residents to attend.
"I also reiterate my request for the Select Committee to hold hearings scheduled this week to a location that is actually accessible to Philadelphia voters and to allow me, the target of their inquiry, the opportunity to speak and answer their questions in public," Krasner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.