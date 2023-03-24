Former Mayor W. Wilson Goode Sr. says he is totally opposed to legislation approved by City Council to create a new position of chief public safety director and plans to vote no if it’s on the ballot in May.
“The city charter says what you need for this city is a chief operating officer and that’s what the managing director is,” Goode said. “The managing director reports to the mayor. If you put a public safety director in there who will report to the mayor, then you do not have the ability for the COO to coordinate all of the operating departments the way they should be.”
On Thursday, City Council voted to override Mayor Jim Kenney's veto of legislation to create the new position to oversee the police department, the prisons, recreation and other emergency operations. Council originally approved the legislation in February.
The legislation requires a change in the city’s charter, so it must be placed on the ballot and approved by the voters. Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th District, said the goal is to have the measure on the ballot May 16, when voters nominate their parties' candidates for mayor and council.
Kenney said his administration did not have enough time to assess the potential impact of the new position on the current command structure. So he vetoed it.
Clarke’s argument is that the city needs one person to coordinate all aspects of public safety, and he pointed to cities like Columbus, Ohio, that have public safety directors. In 2022, Columbus reported that its homicides decreased by 33% from the previous year. About 90% of the homicides were the result of gunfire.
Columbus officials said the success was a result of prevention, engagement and better enforcement, including taking illegal guns off the street.
“Given the urgency on public safety, you must focus on that first, because it is impacting on everything we do in the city of Philadelphia,” Clarke said. “It’s clear that the support is there for this particular piece of legislation, not only here in Council, but across the city. People want us to do something differently.”
But critics said the change would add an extra level of bureaucracy, which could cause turf battles and be less effective.
If the change is adopted, the director of public safety, who would be paid $265,000 a year, would be chosen by the mayor and would report to the mayor, but must be approved by Council.
“That takes away from what is referred to as a strong mayor form of government,” Goode said. “Philadelphia has always been effective because it has a strong mayor form of government. The mayor should be able to appoint all of the people in the executive branch.”
Goode was elected as the city's first African-American mayor in 1983 and served in that position for two terms from 1984 until 1992. Previously, Goode was managing director for Mayor William Green, who served in that position from 1980 to 1984.
In that capacity, the police, fire commissioner and all other operating departments reported to Goode.
“When I was managing director I was able to pull all of them together very quickly and get things done, and be able to solve problems much quicker,” Goode said. “I think that the reason I was able to successfully run for mayor after being the managing director is that I did what the Home Rule Charter says.”
Under the legislation, the public safety director would have control over budgets, operational plans, emergency management and outside security contracts and would also be responsible for securing all city facilities, including the schools.
Jay McCalla, former city deputing managing director, said creating a director of public safety is purely political.
“I think it is just an election year ploy to make voters think that Council is involved, engaged and concerned,” McCalla said. “It’s a terrible idea, poorly executed.”
The move will get a lot of attention when it goes onto the ballot, McCalla said.
“It gives each incumbent council person something to campaign on,” he said.
Instead, McCalla said, the city would be better off hiring someone as managing director who specializes in public safety, maybe from a city that has been effective in reducing homicides.
For his part, Kenney said his office remains committed to working with Council to address gun violence and promote public safety.
“Voters will make a final decision in May, and I look forward to working with City Council in the meantime to expand and build on our existing and proven strategies and investments,” Kenney said.
