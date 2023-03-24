W. Wilson Goode Sr.

Former Mayor W. Wilson Goode Sr. said adding a new post would limit the managing director's ability to coordinate all of the city's departments. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

Former Mayor W. Wilson Goode Sr. says he is totally opposed to legislation approved by City Council to create a new position of chief public safety director and plans to vote no if it’s on the ballot in May.

“The city charter says what you need for this city is a chief operating officer and that’s what the managing director is,” Goode said. “The managing director reports to the mayor. If you put a public safety director in there who will report to the mayor, then you do not have the ability for the COO to coordinate all of the operating departments the way they should be.”

swilliams@phillytrib.com

215-893-5787

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.