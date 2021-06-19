Students from a local private high school collaborated with retail corporate executives on how to address the workforce development needs of Philadelphia communities.
Twelve Cristo Rey Philadelphia high school students presented research and recommendations to 40 CVS executives on how to launch Workforce and Innovation Talent Centers in Philadelphia.
The centers will launch this summer at the Orleans Technical College and Vaux Community Health Center.
“CVS wanted to know from the perspective of a young student living in Philadelphia what they would want the career based centers to have,” said Joanna F. Wusinich, director of the work-study program at Cristo Rey.
“They developed surveys targeted to our 540-student population to answer those questions for CVS and make recommendations on how they can better improve structure and design,” she added.
The collaboration between the students and the CVS executives was through Cristo Rey Philadelphia’s work-study program, which gives students real-world, professional work experience for wages that offset their school tuition.
Every student works five days per month at a leading Philadelphia-area business through the work-study program.
As schools remained virtual last fall due to the pandemic, Cristo Rey transformed the work-study program to a remote work model, creating a cohort of Cristo Rey consultants.
Founded in 2012, Cristo Rey Philadelphia is a college prep high school that offers students a learning model that includes partnerships with local educators, businesses and universities.
“Our students are tapped into every industry ranging from hospitals and law firms to accounting firms and museums,” Wusinich said. “We have 100 partners in Philadelphia. We’ve had a partnership with CVS for the past seven years.
“Pre-COVID, students would go off to the worksite from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.,” she added. “As organizations started working remotely, we had to develop and pivot to a remote model that was manageable and also meaningful to our students.”
The consultants were tasked with determining how the CVS centers could help community members access jobs and workforce development support.
Their work included creating bias questions and sampling methods, utilizing PESTLE (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal and Environmental) and SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis, drafting and distributing survey questions, and presenting their findings to the CVS team.
“The students conducted a series of interviews with CVS professionals, including those involved with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives,” Wusinich said.
“They had a series of consultancy meetings where they met CVS employees and advised them throughout the school year,” she added. “They also had two formal virtual boardroom-style presentations.”
Cristo Rey sophomore and consultant Taylor Holmes said what the centers needed the most was more professional development.
“We suggested skills like public speaking,” Holmes said. “We also suggested workshops on how to dress in the workplace, how to type, and on health and awareness. We brought all of the feedback to CVS and they just loved our ideas.”
As a consultant, Holmes said she learned various skills and how to advocate for others.
“I learned how to process and correct data,” Holmes said. “This will help with data analytics that I will do in the workplace, even with presenting graphs with my future job.
"I want to be a reporter for CNN because I am very passionate about documentation of current events.”
