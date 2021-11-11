On Wednesday, the City of Philadelphia announced new members to its Criminal Justice Community Advisory Committee (CAC).
There will be a 16-member advisory committee helping to level the playing field in the criminal justice system, working to provide racial equality.
The CAC was founded in 2019 to engage community members and their perspectives on criminal justice reform. The committee was a part of the MacArthur Foundation Safety and Justice Challenge. This program used data and statistics to try and reduce the jail population while working towards racial equity.
“Over the past two years, the CAC has been critical to our efforts to reform the criminal justice system,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “The unique experiences and perspectives of its members have helped us put racial equity at the center of the reform effort.
“We know that the government cannot address racial disparities on our own. We are grateful to the CAC for being part of the important work of finding solutions.”
The CAC members include defense attorneys, prison monitoring directors, clergy, school directors, public policy professionals and social justice advocacy groups.
Devern Washington, one of the CAC committee members, is a community organizer who is a founding member of the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund and a member of Philadelphia’s Black Lives Matter chapter.
“It has been a difficult time to come together as an advisory committee from the onset of the pandemic to the uprising stemming from the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and locally Walter Wallace Jr.,” Washington said.
“Despite the challenges, we hosted a series of town halls on the criminal justice response to COVID-19 and also reimagining community safety,” Washinton continued. “We issued both formal and informal recommendations. We co-designed a community grant program and we joined planning conversations with the voices of the community that had been absent for way too long. We work to hold the Philadelphia criminal justice stakeholders accountable for the policy decisions that impact our lives and the lives of our friends and our neighbors.”
Including the addition of the new members, the CAC will now have 27 members.
With the overall objective of the CAC addressing racial equity in criminal justice reform, the advisory committee will will also try to promote transparency and accountability from criminal justice partner agencies.
“Racial inequities pervading the criminal justice system became entrenched over decades of discriminatory and harmful policies,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “I want to thank CAC members for stepping up for their communities so that we may all work more effectively toward making Philly’s criminal legal system more fair, more just, and more effective at making us safe.”
The partner agencies include: The Managing Director’s Office, Philadelphia Department of Prisons, Philadelphia Police Department, Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbilities Services, Defender Association of Philadelphia, District Attorney’s Office and the First Judicial District Pennsylvania.
“The new and current CAC members are vital in continuing to ensure community voices are front and center in addressing racial and ethnic disparities in the Philadelphia Criminal Justice System,” said Brittany Weston, vice chair of the CAC. “We are looking forward to completing the onboarding with our new members so they can hit the ground running to further the CAC’s goals.”
