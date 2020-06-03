PHILADELPHIA — Workers early Wednesday removed the statue of controversial former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, which was recently defaced during a protest for George Floyd.
As National Guard troops deployed in the wake of recent protests watched, a crane lifted the 10-foot-tall bronze statue and workers shook it from its stand outside the Municipal Services Building, across from City Hall. It was loaded onto the back of a truck.
“When we first announced our decision to move the statue, we chose to do so in a way that was cost-effective, by linking it to the pending renovation of Thomas Paine Plaza,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a written statement Wednesday morning. “That choice was a mistake — we prioritized efficiency over full recognition of what this statue represented to Black Philadelphians and members of other marginalized communities. The continued display of the statue has understandably enraged and hurt many Philadelphians, including those protesting the heinous murders of George Floyd and too many others. I have seen and heard their anguish. This statue now no longer stands in front of a building that serves all Philadelphians.”
The mayor on Tuesday signed an order directing the city's managing director to remove the statue immediately.
Kenney continued, “The statue is a deplorable monument to racism, bigotry, and police brutality for members of the Black community, the LGBTQ community, and many others. The treatment of these communities under Mr. Rizzo’s leadership was among the worst periods in Philadelphia’s history. The battle for equal rights and justice is still being fought decades later, and our city is still working to erase that legacy. We now need to work for true equity for all Philadelphia residents, and toward healing our communities. The removal of this statue today is but a small step in that process.”
Frank Rizzo was the city's police commissioner from 1967 to 1971. Many of his supporters said he was tough on crime, but critics noted that his tactics discriminated against minorities. Rizzo was mayor from 1972 to 1980.
The statue, installed in 1999, was frequently targeted by vandals and many in the community have called for its removal. Kenney had pledged to move the statue to another location in 2018, but then pushed back the date to the summer of 2021.
On Saturday, protesters covered the statue with graffiti, set fires at its base and attempted to topple it. Early Sunday, city cleaning crews cleaned the statue and several dozen police officers guarded it throughout the day, further angering protesters. Kenney pledged then to remove it "within the month."
The statue will be placed in secure storage by the Department of Public Property until a plan is developed to donate, relocate or otherwise dispose of it, the mayor said in the statement. No timeline for developing the plan has been established. If and when it is developed, the plan will be presented to the Philadelphia Art Commission for approval.
