The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for eligible Philadelphia children.
This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all children ages 5 to 11 get a low dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The recommendation was made after the company ran clinical trials on thousands of children. These studies showed that the vaccine is about 91% effective against COVID-19.
Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole acknowledged some parents are hesitant when it comes to vaccinating their children. Bettigole wants them to know that she and other expert physicians have reviewed data about the vaccine.
“Lots of physicians have looked at this data and are confident that this vaccine is safe and effective for kids,” she said during a virtual media update held Wednesday.
“Although kids do have in general a milder form of COVID than adults we still have seen more than 8,000 kids end up in the hospital with COVID and more than 700 children die from COVID. So we really want to make sure that kids get vaccinated.”
Bettigole noted that children can also carry the virus to older people who make be more vulnerable.
“I’ll also say that every single physician I know is getting their kids vaccinated if they have children who are age eligible and many of them have been hanging on, desperately waiting for this moment," Bettigole said.
"So if that helps to make people more confident, people who really have been digging into this data deeply want it for their own children as soon as possible.”
Children can receive the vaccine at any city-run community clinics, health centers, pharmacies and many pediatrician offices.
Bettigole said one reason they wanted pediatricians to serve as vaccine providers is that could address their concerns about the vaccines.
“For a lot of people they need somebody who will sit with them and answer their questions. They may have very good questions and may be ready to move to get their child vaccinated, she said.
She encourages people to sit down with their pediatricians or family doctors and ask their questions.
The CDC notes that in clinical trials, the COVID-19 vaccine side effects were mild and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. The most common side effect was a sore arm.
The CDC's authorization is for a special formulation of the Pfizer vaccine. Children will receive a smaller dose that is being administered with smaller needles. The CDC recommends a second dose of the vaccine at least three weeks following an initial dose to complete the vaccination series for full protection.
“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said in a news release.
“We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine," she said. "As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated."
The Philadelphia Public Health Department has ordered more than 20,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine in its first order.
“It's coming in slowly though and in many cases being shipped directly to vaccine providers," Bettigole said. "We’ve told our partnering providers that as soon as they get enough vaccine that they should begin vaccinating children."
“We know that for the first few days it may be frustrating to find pediatric vaccine. That’s just the way that it is right now but we can’t control where the vaccine ships or how quickly it ships,” she continued. “We’re working hard to make sure that it is available as many places as possible as soon as possible.”
More than 81% of all eligible Philadelphians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and nearly two-thirds are fully vaccinated.
“One thing that I’m excited about is that getting children vaccinated will help make the winter holidays like Christmas and Hanukkah as safe as possible for everyone, but Thanksgiving will be here before the kids are fully vaccinated so we have to continue to do our due diligence like masking and limited indoor parties," Bettigole said.
The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is hosting a "Kids Vaxx" event for kids 5 to 11 years old. The event will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity for Health Equity, 2001 W. Lehigh Ave.
For information about the nearest pediatric vaccine clinics visit https://www.phila.gov/vaccine
