Philadelphia’s top doctor expects a novel coronavirus vaccine could arrive next month but warned of high COVID-19 case counts leading up to Thanksgiving.
Healthcare workers routinely exposed to the virus, like hospital nurses, would be first in line for a potential vaccine that could arrive as soon as mid-December, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said on Tuesday during the Kenney administration's weekly news conference on the pandemic.
“We don’t want to get those people infected, both for their own sake but also so they don’t pass the infection on to their patients ” Farley said.
At least one drug maker has submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use this week.
The city would receive a limited number of vaccine doses after a vaccine is approved, Farley said. The city would eventually widen the criteria for vaccine eligibility as more doses of the vaccine become available.
Leading up to Thanksgiving, the city continues to have “extremely high” daily positive case counts and see increased demand for coronavirus testing in the city, but the positivity rate remained flat from the previous week, Farley said.
While virus cases were rising in all populations in the city, Farley said African American Philadelphians could be seeing higher increases in cases than other groups, according to data from last week.
Farley stressed that low-income individuals were among the most at risk from the virus.
“In general, though, people who are less fortunate, people with lower income, are more likely to have severe disease here,” Farley said. “So, certainly every group is at risk and we are particularly concerned about groups that are less advantaged.”
With some individuals seeking to get tested before traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, Farley warned that receiving a negative COVID-19 test was not a guarantee you don’t have the virus.
“A negative test can be a false sense of security,” Farley said, noting the incubation period for the virus could extend up to 14 days.
“So if you happen to test negative now, then by Thanksgiving you may be positive and maybe infecting your relatives,” he added.
Farley and other officials encouraged residents to celebrate the holiday in-person with members of their household.
The city added 1,077 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 61,780 since the start of the pandemic in March.
The city averaged 765 new COVID-19 cases a day last week, which was a decrease from the previous week’s daily case count of 888. But last week’s daily case count was likely to increase due to a lag in reporting.
New cases also were rising in nursing facilities, which Farley said was “particularly worrisome.”
There were 52 positive COVID-19 cases reported in nursing facilities last week so far, a decrease from 84 cases the week before, Farley said. Yet the city was averaging 10 to 15 cases a week in August and September.
Virus-related deaths rose by seven, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,960 total deaths, of which 47% were long-term care facility residents.
African American Philadelphians continue to account for the highest case counts and deaths in the city, 34% and 48.4%, respectively, according to city figures.
There were 672 hospitalizations due to the virus, with 53 people on ventilators. The city’s health system can handle approximately 1,000 hospitalizations.
The Kenney administration had no plans to reopen a field hospital similar to the one that was placed inside Temple University’s Liacouras Center earlier this year, which was little used.
Last week’s positivity rate, or the percentage of people testing positive for the virus, remained steady at 11.8% from the prior week.
“There is some leveling trend here,” Farley said. “The leveling trend could just be a pause before we see another increase, it could be the beginning of a reversal. No telling right now.”
