Philadelphia health officials have been following upticks in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, part of a national trend. While hospitalizations remain low, this creates a glimpse into how the city and other local entities will respond to cases going forward.

More people went to the hospital with COVID cases across Pennsylvania at the end of July compared to the start of the month. Nationwide, the 14-day averages for daily admissions are up 19%, and occupied intensive care unti (ICU) beds rose 12%. While there has been an incremental increase, overall numbers are down more than 50% compared to July 2022. 

