Philadelphia health officials have been following upticks in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, part of a national trend. While hospitalizations remain low, this creates a glimpse into how the city and other local entities will respond to cases going forward.
More people went to the hospital with COVID cases across Pennsylvania at the end of July compared to the start of the month. Nationwide, the 14-day averages for daily admissions are up 19%, and occupied intensive care unti (ICU) beds rose 12%. While there has been an incremental increase, overall numbers are down more than 50% compared to July 2022.
"COVID cases have increased worldwide with yet another new omicron variant, Eris, EG.5," a spokesperson for Jefferson Health said in a statement. "At this time, it doesn’t appear to be more virulent or dangerous than prior omicron variants, and the WHO (World Health Organization) has not felt it to be a major public health risk."
While the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have dropped over the past 12 months, some residents still need to take precautions, according to Dr. Richard Wender, M.D., chair of the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at Penn's Perelman School of Medicine.
"There is still a group of people who are at risk of experiencing serious COVID, a higher risk of going to the hospital, or even succumbing to COVID," Wender said. These include those over 85, along with people with underlying conditions like heart disease, diabetes, or undergoing cancer treatment.
While numbers inch up in the late summer, most medical experts are looking towards the fall and the newest booster shots. This will target the new strain that is responsible for the newest run of cases.
"At this point, we’re not strongly suggesting that folks seek out booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine," said a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Health Department. "They’re still available, but it might make sense to wait a few more weeks until the newest version is released. That updated vaccine will protect against variants that are currently circulating."
When the new booster shots become available, experts are recommending those who have never been vaccinated or have not received the bivalent booster should prioritize receiving this one. The original vaccine distributed in 2021 is for the original strain that is no longer the dominant version of the virus.
The federal government declared the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency over on May 11. While this meant an end to various administrative policies and machinations that drew public backlash, it also puts municipal, county, and state governments in a different position to handle any future crises without the driving force behind the response to the virus going back to March 2020.
Now that Washington, D.C., has stopped mailing free testing kits to citizens, the city's Health Department is supplying residents with them. Families have been able to pick up free testing kits on weekdays at distribution sites across Philadelphia. The Health Department spokesperson said the city has purchased large quantities of testing kits and will continue to do so for residents.
A spokesperson for the School District said they plan to offer students at-home testing kits when symptomatic or during an outbreak.
"We planned for the end of the public health emergency by stockpiling test kits for [school year] 23-24."
Wender said Penn Medicine will be offering patients the new booster shot, along with a flu shot and the new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or better known as RSV. The Health Department will also make the shots available for residents who visits city-run sites.
In honor of National Black Business Month, the African-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) of PA, NJ, and DE held an expo at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 16, that empowered Black business owners with motivation but also thanked them for their economic con…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.