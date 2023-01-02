A Pennsylvania court agreed with at least one major point made by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in his lawsuit challenging the state Legislature’s attempt to impeach him.
In an order filed Friday, Democratic Judge Ellen Ceisler wrote that none of the seven articles of impeachment against Krasner satisfied the requirement imposed by Article VI, Section 6 of the Pennsylvania Constitution. That article states that impeachment charges against a public official must allege conduct that constitutes what would amount to the common law crime of “misbehavior in office.” Examples of this “misbehavior” include “failure to perform a positive ministerial duty or performance of a discretionary duty with an improper or corrupt motive.”
“Krasner had set out three reasons he thought the impeachment process should not go forward,” NBC10’s Lauren Mayk wrote. “The court it appears is agreeing with him on the more substantive one, that the ‘misbehavior’ he’s being accused of is really more of a policy disagreement and involves things that are of his discretion as DA.”
It’s not clear at the moment whether Ceisler’s judgment will force the impeachment proceedings to stop.
In a 107-85 vote that fell largely along party lines, Pennsylvania state legislators decided to impeach Krasner.
The state House vote followed a long-winded debate from both sides of the aisle arguing for and against the impeachment.
“Today is our chance to put all politics aside and do what is right based upon the facts,” state Rep. Martina White, R-170th District, said prior to the vote. She represents parts of Philadelphia. “Today we must stand for accountability by sending these impeachment articles to the Senate.”
“Today is a sad day in this chamber,” said state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-181st District. “If you look at what is before us and when we think about the sacred obligation we have as members of this august body this is not what we should be doing.”
Krasner, who was overwhelmingly reelected by Philadelphia voters last year, has not been charged with a crime or been sanctioned by a court. He has dismissed the House’s Nov. 16 vote to impeach him as taking aim at his ideas.
Progressive prosecutors, whose platforms tend to support alternatives to incarceration, an end to a racist war on drugs and methods to hold police officers accountable, faced scrutiny as the COVID-19 pandemic created massive social disruption. Violent crime rose in the first year of the pandemic, and though it was fairly steady through 2021, it has yet to fall to levels seen before the coronavirus spread globally. Statistics are not yet available for 2022.
Similar efforts to remove those progressive prosecutors took shape across the country, though with mixed success: voters in San Francisco recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June, but an attempt to recall Democratic Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón failed this summer when organizers were unable to get it onto the ballot.
The Pennsylvania judges did not say when they would rule on Krasner. A trial in the state Senate is scheduled to start Jan. 18.
