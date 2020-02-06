A City Councilwoman remains skeptical of a proposal to sell two public housing towers in a gentrifying area of her district and has lingering questions over the future of the people who live there now.
Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier said she was concerned that the bids to purchase the Westpark Apartments at 300 and 400 N. Busti St., which began this week, did not include any requirements for affordable housing. She cautioned against selling to the highest bidder.
“I think we need to be quite clear we need to sell them before we do,” she said after the City Council session Thursday.
The councilwoman called for imposing requirements for developing the site, but said she needed information before providing specifics.
“We are exploring our options in what we can do to really impact and leverage what happens here,” she said, adding: “If we decide we need to sell the two towers, affordability should absolutely be a part of what’s built there.”
The Philadelphia Housing Authority owns the 19-story towers, which were built in 1964 and contain 218 units. The buildings contain a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. PHA has proposed retaining and rehabilitating a third tower at the site for senior housing.
The agency partnered with commercial real estate firm CBRE and CVA Commercial Group to market and sell the towers. The buildings require more than $50 million in repairs, WHYY’s PlanPhilly has reported.
In the online listing for the call for offers, the firms state the property will be “delivered vacant at the time of closing and is a tremendous opportunity for the astute real estate developer to re-imagine the property as multi-family apartments, senior housing, student housing or a mixed-use development or whatever your vision might be.”
Offers for the property are due by Feb. 28.
PHA will relocate the families and seniors currently living in the towers within the housing authority’s existing portfolio, according to PlanPhilly.
Kelvin Jeremiah, PHA president and CEO, also has pledged a one-for-one replacement for units lost when the two towers are sold, according to PlanPhilly.
But Gauthier said PHA’s promise to replace each lost unit remained unclear. After meeting once with senior PHA staff over the sale, Gauthier said, “It didn’t leave me feeling less concerned.”
“The plans I’ve heard about seem fuzzy and they don’t seem concrete,” she said.
The Westpark Apartments are bounded by 42nd and 46th streets, next to an athletic complex owned by Drexel University. The site could be considered a “superblock,” or housing spanning multiple city blocks but severed from the city's street grid.
Nearby is the gentrified University City neighborhood, as well as the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
SEPTA's 46th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line is walking distance to the towers. Not far from the site, developers continue to convert the former Provident Mutual Life Insurance Co. building into a mental health and community services hub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.