History was made Wednesday night when U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, the first woman of Caribbean and Asian descent to run as the vice presidential candidate for a major political party, took the stage to debate Republican Vice President Mike Pence.
City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker (D-9) honored Harris’s achievement and those of women in Philadelphia by hosting a debate watch party at her home. Noting her life is surrounded by strong women, she said she knew no other way to honor Harris.
“This is a time once again where the women of Philadelphia can stand up. We can show that we can make it happen, do it safely, do it decently and in order, and in accordance with the law,” Parker said. “We can get together to share in this very historic moment.”
Parker also took the moment to honor those who led the way for women like Harris, a Democratic senator from California.
“We started watching Shirley Chisholm’s ‘Unbought and Unbossed’ documentary,” Parker said. “We wanted people to see this as the opening because this moment right here only comes because of Shirley Chisholm and Barbara Jordan and all the women who laid the groundwork for Kamala Harris.”
The movie was about Chisholm becoming the first African-American woman to sit in Congress in 1968 and then running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1972. The New York native, who served 14 years in the U.S. House, died in 2005.
A diverse group of women attended the party, where Parker set up two large televisions and had chairs social distanced. Among the special guests were City Commissioner Omar Sabir and Council President Darrell L. Clarke. Attendants were required to have their temperature checks before entering and had to wear face masks.
Many attendees were honored to witness a historic moment.
“When I saw that we had the opportunity to have a Black woman as VP who is amazing and competent, it touched me,” Councilwoman Jaime Gauthier (D-3) said. “I was emotional about it, and I am proud of her.”
At-large Councilwoman Kendra Brooks said, “This is the election of our lifetime. Right now, our democracy is on the line. Everything that our ancestors fought for is on the line. The excitement to have the first Black vice president on the ticket reinforces that it’s not over.”
During the debate, Harris debunked false messages the Trump administration had sent to Americans.
Party guest Donna Cooper said she appreciated Harris’s candidness on the importance of science. “When Kamala Harris said we believe in science, it speaks to believing in facts as opposed to myths,” she said.
Parker’s event also marked a special evening for the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Evelyn Sample-Oates, executive director of government and external affairs for the School District of Philadelphia, said she strongly believes Harris is proving to the world that the first Black sorority is focused on service for all mankind.
“People are now taking notice,” Sample-Oates said. “No one will ever ask again, ‘What’s Alpha Kappa Alpha?’ As Alpha Kappa Alpha women, we make leaders. This sorority is about leadership and service, and she’s all of that.”
Weeks before the vice presidential debate, Parker welcomed Harris to an event in her backyard and asked hard questions about her plans to fight for Philadelphia’s limited revenue-generating capacity.
“I said the City of Philadelphia has many problems, and we need help, and we have limited revenue-generating capacity,” Parker said. “We need help in the White House and Washington, and we’re going to hold you accountable when you’re successful. We expect that, and we expect nothing else from you.”
“We all are entitled to our opinion, but when they talk about funding HBCUs, I’ve never heard any federal officials funding HBCUs. Do you know what that could’ve meant to a Black girl like Cherelle Parker?”
Harris, a Howard University alumni, and former Vice President Joe Biden plan to pledge $70 billion to historically Black college and universities.
