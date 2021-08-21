Jan. 6, 2020 was the day I was inaugurated as a member of Philadelphia City Council. It was an exhilarating day.
The culmination of almost a year on the campaign trail and many years of hard work in the community. I remember being on the stage at the Met thinking of the challenges we were facing as a city and all the possibilities ahead.
Exactly 14 days later, my cousin, John Rawls, was murdered at his home in North Philly. John was older than me. As a child, I would see him on Sunday mornings at church and during large family outings.
He was a ball of energy, and he made everything fun. John was there to support me in my journey. He came to one of my fish fry fundraisers at Lou and Choo’s, and we had so much fun. We were enjoying the music and took our last picture together, a selfie. John even wore my favorite color: blue.
A few months later, he was gone. More than anything, the pain my family — his son, his siblings, nieces, and nephews — felt is what has stuck with me since we lost John.
The night before our first City Council session, I found myself at John’s candlelight vigil. I knew that, sadly, my feelings of anger, grief and loss were not rare, but that as a new member of Philadelphia City Council, I was blessed to be able to work toward a Philadelphia where no one loses a family member, friend or loved one to gun violence.
The next day, I gave my first speech in Council, dedicated to my cousin, John Rawls, and to all families suffering through the pain, grief, and trauma of losing a loved one to gun violence in Philadelphia.
Since then, I have continued to work with my colleagues to address this public health emergency in our communities and to honor the memory of my beloved cousin and all Philadelphians who have been lost to gun violence.
