City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, alongside other City Council officials and gun violence prevention advocates, released a report with recommendations to address Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis.
In attendance of the news conference was Council President Darrell Clarke, along with Councilmembers Cindy Bass, Mark Squilla, Mike Driscoll, and a representative from Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson’s office.
The report predominantly focuses on a series of recommendations Thomas believes the city should implement as a way to begin curbing the city’s gun violence issue.
“It's unfortunate that we have to convene around this issue,” said Thomas. “But at the same time, we recognize this as one of the most if not the most pressing issues in the city of Philadelphia right now and we feel like these recommendations could bring some tangible change right now.”
Thomas said a greater investment into victim and witness protections services could go a long way towards preventing gun violence within the city.
“One of the biggest issues that we see in both fatal and non-fatal shootings is both victims and witness not appearing in court,” said Thomas. “So, that tells us one of the things that we can do right now right away is put more money into witness and victim protection.”
“Throughout the course of our dialogue ... we are going to talk about a number of the recommendations that came out of our gun report but that is the one that I feel most passionate about as it relates to what we as a City Council body can do right now.”
The report recommends that the city invest $3 million into victim and witness protection services. The report also recommends investments in fingerprinting technology, security cameras in distressed neighborhoods, blight removal, and the city initiative Philly Counts.
The report also calls for an evaluation of the city’s current gun violence prevention spending, the sharing of relevant crime data to the public, and proposes a 100-day working group composed of City Council, the mayor’s administration, the Philadelphia Police Department, the district attorney’s office, and the attorney's general office that will meet weekly to coordinate and enact a plan to end gun violence in the city.
The Council president reiterated his support for the measures that were outlined.
“Whatever we need to do as it relates to dealing with this very challenging issue we are going to do, said Clarke. “To the councilmen and to our colleagues and all of the supporters and stakeholders thank you for your engagement because we have to fix this problem.
“This is the most significant issue in the city of Philadelphia that we have to deal with.”
Violence prevention advocates, such as Anton Moore from Unity in the Community, CeaseFirePA’s Carol Lastowka, and Casey Kuklick from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society were in attendance Tuesday.
“We are at the day and time in Philadelphia when it is put up or shut up time when it comes to gun violence,” said Moore during the news conference. “When you see Black young men being buried everyday along with Black young women it is a problem over the city of Philadelphia.”
