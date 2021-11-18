In Thursday's City Council meeting, Councilmember Cherelle Parker introduced legislation that will help protect commercial unit tenants, including providing a city-issued guidebook before signing a lease.
"All too often, we have seen small business owners entering into leases without being informed of the zoning of the property by the property owner or their designated representative," Parker, D-9th District, said. "Too many times we have witnessed the financially devastating consequences for entrepreneurs when they find out they must undergo a months-long zoning process to use a property that they have poured their life savings into for rent, improvements, and other expenses."
This bill intends to provide prospective tenants with proper and necessary background information to do their due diligence about the unit they want to lease before signing a lease agreement. There are no rules currently that require landlords to provide information before a tenant signs a lease.
Under Parker's legislation, there would be a seven-day window for reviewing the guidebook to familiarize a tenant with the zoning and research-approved use of the space. Also, the guidebook will help tenants determine whether the Zoning Board approval is required for a business to open and where to get answers or clarification, all things that will prevent hiccups and a waste of time further down the road.
"Philadelphia VIP supports the passing of the commercial tenant protection legislation introduced by Councilmember Parker," said Ivelisse Cruz, nonprofit and small business coordinator for Philadelphia VIP.
The group supports volunteer attorneys so that they can provide pro bono representation to Philadelphians who face legal challenges threatening their basic human needs: housing, family, income and community.
"We hope that this measure will help prevent commercial tenants from enduring economic hardship caused by complex zoning variance and business licensing issues after entering into a multiyear lease without knowing the property's zoning designation," she said.
Also under the legislation, both the prospective tenant and the property owner will have to sign forms that state the tenant has received the guidebook and that tenants know they also can sue if there is information withheld that leads to damages from not having proper zoning information.
"Removing barriers to success for Philadelphia's small businesses should be a top priority for all," Parker said. "Small businesses are a significant source of family-sustaining jobs in our city, and we should do everything in our power to help these enterprises develop and grow."
The legislation will be heard in the Committee on Commerce and Economic Development on Nov. 30 at 1 p.m.
In other business, according to Councilmember at-Large David Oh, there is a Public Safety and Public Transportation Committee meeting Nov. 29 to discuss the continued violence throughout the SEPTA system.
"You know, it's just shocking to me that we continue to have people assaulted," Oh said. "We could start with people getting shot, people being murdered down to people getting stabbed, knives pulled to the throat of a pregnant woman, people being punched, people being assaulted, people being racially attacked in the middle of the day, in front of other people."
The councilmember said there should be uniformed SEPTA police at all stations to assist customers with problems or concerns for their safety.
Also during Thursday's virtual meeting, Councilmember at-Large Isaiah Thomas said he was disappointed by the voter turnout for the Nov. 2 general election. According to philadelphiavotes.com, of the 1,050,042 registered Philadelphia voters, just 229,700 or roughly 21.88% of eligible voters cast a ballot.
"I know that a lot of us waited in schools and tried to get young people registered to vote. But I just wanted to acknowledge that we do recognize the turnout is low," Thomas said. "We are going to actively do our part to make sure that we are addressing the turnout issue as it relates to the City of Philadelphia."
