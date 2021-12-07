Councilman Kenyatta Johnson

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, at podium, makes an announcement in Council chambers.

— Photo courtesy the Flickr stream of Philadelphia City Council/

photo by Jared Piper.

 Damon C. Williams Tribune Staff Writer

City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson is teaming up with local organizations to bring some cheer at the end of a rough year.

Johnson will be hosting five consecutive days of clothing-and-toy giveaway events for children living in the 2nd District, which includes portions of Southwest Philly, South Philly, and Center City.

Beginning on Tuesday, the first three days will focus on getting winter clothes into the hands of those “who need them most.” The final two days will be Peace Not Guns toy giveaways, which focus on giving gifts specifically to children impacted by gun violence.

With Philadelphians facing rising costs across the board due to inflation, many families are struggling financially this winter. Given all of the challenges this holiday season, Johnson said he “wanted to do even more this year to bring smiles to the faces of children.”

Week of Giving 2021 events

Tuesday, Dec. 7 | 5–7 p.m.

Winter coats, hats, and gloves giveaway

Southwest Leadership Academy Charter School

7101 Paschall Ave.

Philadelphia, Pa. 19142

Wednesday, Dec. 8 | 5–7 p.m.

Winter coats, hats, and gloves giveaway

Wilson Park Pavilion

2500 Jackson St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145

Thursday, Dec. 9 | 5–7 p.m.

Winter coats, hats, and gloves giveaway

Hawthorne Recreation Center

1200 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

Friday, Dec. 10 | 5–7 p.m.

Peace Not Guns toy giveaway

Ezekiel Baptist Church

5701 Grays Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143

Saturday, Dec. 11 | 1–3 p.m.

Peace Not Guns toy giveaway

New Temple Baptist Church

2633 Wharton St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143

The winter clothing and toys will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis (while supplies last) at each location.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

