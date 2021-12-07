City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson is teaming up with local organizations to bring some cheer at the end of a rough year.
Johnson will be hosting five consecutive days of clothing-and-toy giveaway events for children living in the 2nd District, which includes portions of Southwest Philly, South Philly, and Center City.
Beginning on Tuesday, the first three days will focus on getting winter clothes into the hands of those “who need them most.” The final two days will be Peace Not Guns toy giveaways, which focus on giving gifts specifically to children impacted by gun violence.
With Philadelphians facing rising costs across the board due to inflation, many families are struggling financially this winter. Given all of the challenges this holiday season, Johnson said he “wanted to do even more this year to bring smiles to the faces of children.”
Week of Giving 2021 events
Tuesday, Dec. 7 | 5–7 p.m.
Winter coats, hats, and gloves giveaway
Southwest Leadership Academy Charter School
7101 Paschall Ave.
Philadelphia, Pa. 19142
Wednesday, Dec. 8 | 5–7 p.m.
Winter coats, hats, and gloves giveaway
Wilson Park Pavilion
2500 Jackson St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
Thursday, Dec. 9 | 5–7 p.m.
Winter coats, hats, and gloves giveaway
Hawthorne Recreation Center
1200 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
Friday, Dec. 10 | 5–7 p.m.
Peace Not Guns toy giveaway
Ezekiel Baptist Church
5701 Grays Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143
Saturday, Dec. 11 | 1–3 p.m.
Peace Not Guns toy giveaway
New Temple Baptist Church
2633 Wharton St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143
The winter clothing and toys will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis (while supplies last) at each location.
