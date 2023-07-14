Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson gun violence meeting

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, chair of City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention, hosted an emergency meeting in City Hall on Wednesday. — WHYY Photo/Sam Searles

Inside the City Council caucus room Wednesday, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, chair of City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention, kicked off a series of monthly meetings to discuss how the city should respond to the ongoing gun violence crisis. District Attorney Larry Krasner, Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, SEPTA, and city agencies attended.

Explaining that, “people still don’t feel safe here in the city of Philadelphia,” Councilmember Johnson and other leaders committed to find better ways to collaborate.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

