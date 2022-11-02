A jury has found a Philadelphia City Council member and his wife not guilty of corruption in federal court.
The verdict was announced Wednesday in federal court in Center City Philadelphia. Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, were found not guilty on all charges.
The first trial of Johnson and Chavous, on honest services wire fraud charges ended in a mistrial earlier this year when jurors were unable to reach agreement after about 25 hours of deliberations over four days.
U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh on Wednesday replaced a juror without explanation in open court, in the second federal bribery trial of Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson.
Wednesday was the fifth day of deliberations, which must now start anew. The previous trial ended in a mistrial in April, after four days of deliberations and the jury hopelessly deadlocked.
“You are now a new jury,” McHugh said. He urged the jury to bring the new juror up to speed with deliberations. “Please deliberate in good faith.”
On Tuesday and Wednesday, McHugh summoned most of the jurors individually to his chambers in the presence of prosecutors and defense attorneys. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the judge entered the jury room to address them in person.
Federal prosecutors Mark Dubnoff and Eric Gibson allege that Johnson, 49, and his wife Dawn Chavous, 42, and two co-defendants -- former Universal Companies executives Abdur Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan -- participated in a scheme to bribe Johnson in the form of a consulting contract for Chavouv, in exchange for official acts in council to protect two real estate deals.
All four have pleaded not guilty to charges of two counts each of honest services wire fraud and face up to 20 years in prison.
One official act was related to the former Royal Theater on South Street, which Universal owned and the other involved two parcels on Bainbridge Street that Universal also owned.
For their part, defense attorneys countered despite a six-year investigation and grand jury testimony by three dozen witnesses and analyzing 2 million documents, there was zero evidence of any emails, telephone calls, memos or witnesses that proved that they broke any laws..
Chavous' $3,500 a month contract totaled about $67,000 over a two-year period. Prosecutors claim that Chavous did little work.
But Barry Gross, attorney for Chavous, described her as an accomplished consultant with extensive experience in charter schools, public relations and fundraising, who is well-educated and well-connected.
Universal Companies, a real estate developer and charter school operator based in South Philadelphia, was started legendary songwriter/music producer Kenny Gamble, who is the co-founder of Philadelphia International Records, which released several hits in the 1970s and 1980s, by well-known artists such as the O’Jays, Billy Paul, McFadden and Whitehead and Teddy Pendergrass.
A three-term Council member, Johnson is represented by Patrick Egan. Johnson’s 2nd District includes parts of Center City, South and Southwest Philadelphia, the Philadelphia International Airport, the ports and the Navy Yard. Johnson and his wife live in the city’s Point Breeze section.
Dawan is represented by Fitzpatrick, while Islam is represented by David Laigaie.
