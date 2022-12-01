As the initial round of community conversations centered on the first draft of SEPTA Forward’s Bus Revolution project comes to a close, City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. has come out in opposition to some of the proposed changes to the city’s bus system.
Jones, who represents the city’s 4th District, has released a letter he sent to SEPTA's general manager Leslie Richards outlining the negative effects that certain proposed changes to West Philadelphia’s bus routes can have on his constituents.
In the letter, Jones highlights the proposed elimination of Route 31, as well as changes to Route 103, in the Wynnefield/Overbrook area that he says, "will cause undue hardship to many of my constituents who are both elderly and on a fixed income."
The letter also focuses on the consequences of terminating Routes 9 and 27 in the Roxborough/Manayunk area, with Jones writing that the elimination of Route 27 "is unfathomable especially for those who rely on it to get to school and work."
"I am deeply disappointed in SEPTA’s proposed changes to their bus system. … These changes were not well thought out and probably conceived by planners who do not ride the bus on a regular basis. I implore you and your staff to go back to the drawing board and start this process over from scratch but this time with real input from regular SEPTA riders," Jones said.
SEPTA Forward’s Bus Revolution project is the first proposed reconfiguration of SEPTA’s bus network since it was first established in 1964. The goals of the redesign are to create faster and more frequent service by combining certain bus routes and eliminating others that have seen little use in recent years.
Dan Nemiroff, the project manager for the Bus Revolution proposal, said that SEPTA has received an exceptional amount of feedback from many of the areas highlighted in Jones’ letter, such as Wynnefield/Overbrook and Roxborough/Manayunk.
"It's something that we kind of thought was going to happen, and it is something that we've already started to rework some of our initial proposal based on all of that feedback," he said. "I think that we put out this as a draft and those are areas where there was probably a higher degree of change than compared to a lot of other areas in the city. The response has been pretty clear, so we are making some adjustments based on that that feedback."
Nemiroff emphasized that the proposed redesigns have not been finalized yet, and are likely to see significant turnover before the second draft of the proposal is set to be released as early as the end of February or early March, at which point the community forums will begin anew.
"The goal at this point is to get something available for people to review. As soon as we're happy with it and as soon as we think it's a workable solution and it addresses the comments and concerns that we've gotten thus far, we'll put that out and then we'll start getting feedback," he said. "Then while the comments are coming in, we'll make sure that we can do again online and in person engagement."
