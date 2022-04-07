Councilmember Curtis Jones, D-4th District, called the budget season City Council’s “Olympics.”
“It’s our time to drill down on departments, agencies, and programs to lift them up or guide them correctly and support them financially,” Jones said.
Jones complimented his Council colleagues for the questions they asked during the first day of budget hearings Wednesday.
“I was proud of my colleagues yesterday going in on every department asking the question, ‘what are you doing to help the current crisis of reducing gun violence in Philadelphia?’” Jones said. “’What are you participating in, what program, and the results?’”
Jones raised an issue with the process of the School District of Philadelphia charging nonprofits to use facilities for athletic competitions.
“When you charge a track team $5,000 to use the track out in the back of King High School, a dirt track unimproved but essential to teach track and field, it is unacceptable,” Jones said.
According to Jones, athletics serve as an anti-violence activity.
“Until we address this, I refuse to vote for another budget for the school district until they address this travesty to nonprofits, small teams, and our children who benefit from these facilities. Their parents paid the freight through the real estate tax. And then we charge them again. That’s double-dipping in the worst way to the most vulnerable and most important investment we have.”
At-large Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said that the issue goes further than access to facilities and the associated cost. It is also access to free programs overall.
“It is a much worse problem than what you realize,” Thomas said. “It’s not just the issue of the organizations getting access to the spaces but also the issue of providing free programming in general across the city of Philadelphia. When I grew up, you could participate in a basketball league or be a part of a summer program, and it would be free. We just don’t have the amount of free programs we once had in the past. So that was one of the things that I challenged the administration on.”
In other Council news:
Mayor Jim Kenney lifted the residency requirement, which mandated that workers live in Philadelphia to work for the city.
“While I appreciate Mayor Kenney’s attention to the residency issue, officers’ starting salaries are below the national average,” At-large Councilmember Derek Green said. “This pay gap is the other major reason, according to (Philadelphia Police) Commissioner (Danielle) Outlaw, that we are having difficulty hiring new officers.”
Green introduced a signing bonus bill for Philadelphia police last week.
“The idea that the city cannot recruit from within and find a ready, willing and able pool of police recruits is a slap in the face of the quality of our education system that we should refuse to accept. If we are having difficulty finding qualified job applicants, the onus should be on us to better educate our residents. If we are having problems recruiting Philadelphians, we need to develop better tactics to recruit our citizens into family-sustaining careers,” said City Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.