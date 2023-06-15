Councilmember Jones

Councilmember Curtis Jones, D-4th District, called for a public safety summit of local, state, federal, school district and corporate stakeholders.

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

City Councilmember Curtis Jones, D-4th District, called Thursday for a summit this summer that would bring together city, state, federal and corporate stakeholders to come up with a game plan to deal with gun violence.

Jones made his comment on the floor of Council and said he would formalize it in a resolution to be introduced at the next council meeting June 22.

swilliams@phillytrib.com

215-893-5787

