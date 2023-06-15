City Councilmember Curtis Jones, D-4th District, called Thursday for a summit this summer that would bring together city, state, federal and corporate stakeholders to come up with a game plan to deal with gun violence.
Jones made his comment on the floor of Council and said he would formalize it in a resolution to be introduced at the next council meeting June 22.
On Wednesday, a 30-year-old mother and her 2-year-old daughter were shot when they were caught in a crossfire in the Olney section between two men shooting at each other, where 30 shots were fired.
Jones likened that and other city shootings where dozens of bullet shell casings were left at crime scenes to the infamous St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, where seven Chicago gang members were killed by a suspected rival gang in 1929, or the Shootout at the OK Corral in Arizona in the 1800s, where 40 and 70 bullets were fired, respectively.
“That is just a bad weekend in Philadelphia,” Jones said.
Jones said the city has all the ingredients to solve gun violence, including resources like the $200 million being spent on public safety and violence prevention programs. And he cited the creation of a position of chief public safety officer by Council and the subsequent approval by voters as another ingredient.
“I think it will bear fruit,” Jones said. “Good things are happening.”
He also cited the Marshall Plan for Kensington supported by Councilmembers Quetcy Lozada, D-7th District, and Jim Harrity, D-at-Large, along with adding conflict resolution to school curriculums. The School District of Philadelphia will have to be a stakeholder, as well, he said.
“The problem is things are happening independently and uncoordinated. When we begin to coordinate we will begin to make a difference,” Jones said. “We have to be creative. We have to come up with a plan and I think we have the ability to find solutions.”
The Tribune contacted several stakeholder representatives who either did not respond by press time or said the information was too incomplete to comment.
Meanwhile, Council is expected to vote on the $6.2 billion budget next week. The vote was postponed because of procedural matters related to the city charter.
In other Council business, Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, and Councilmember at-Large Kendra Brooks, WFP, introduced legislation to create a task force to study reparations on the eve of Juneteenth. Brooks announced her re-election plans Thursday.
A federal holiday, Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Its name is a combination of June and nineteenth, for the anniversary of the order issued by a Union military official June 19, 1865, declaring freedom for enslaved Black people in Texas.
“We can trace a direct line between the institution of slavery and gun violence, poverty, gentrification and many other crises that disproportionately impact the Black Philadelphia descendants of enslaved Africans,” Gauthier said.
Khalif Alexander, who spoke in Council in support of the reparations resolution, said America helped to rebuild other countries like Japan and Germany after World War II and is now financially helping Ukraine.
There is a correlation between Juneteenth and reparations, he said.
“When you get your freedom, you are supposed to get economic justice,” Alexander said. That’s what "40 acres and a mule" was about.
Philadelphia will join other cities exploring reparations including Chicago, Detroit and Amherst, Mass., along with states such as California and New Jersey.
