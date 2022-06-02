Nearly two dozen Philadelphians who are fighting to prevent gun violence and encourage peace on city streets were honored Thursday by City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, chairman of City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention.
The award ceremony was held at City Hall as National Gun Violence Awareness Month starts in June.
The honorees were nominated by their fellow citizens and most have lost a loved one to gun violence. They each received a citation from Johnson on behalf of City Council.
Every day, more than 300 people are directly impacted by gun violence in the United States, according to Brady: United Against Gun Violence. Gun Violence Awareness Month was created to draw attention to this tragic reality and demand life-saving change. Gun violence prevention advocates and organizations nationwide have taken up the color orange as the color of gun violence awareness and the first Friday in June is considered National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
The recognition of these anti-gun violence leaders in Philadelphia comes just days after the city experienced a horrific Memorial Day weekend — at least 14 people were killed and many more were wounded in shootings across the city.
