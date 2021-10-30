Councilmember Jamie Gauthier’s bill to protect the University City Townhomes residents was passed out of the Committee on Rules last week.
It was announced earlier this month that the townhomes, which are on the 3900 block of Market Street in West Philadelphia, were being sold. The owner declined to renew the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) contract for the affordable housing units. Instead, he is selling the property.
Gauthier’s bill would ban any demolition of the property for 12 months. It also states the maximum rent for any apartments built in the zoning area would be 20% of the adjusted median income for the area.
For families in that area, 20% of the median annual income would be $13,240 for a one-person household, $15,120 for a two-person household, $17,020 for a three-person family, and $18,900 for a family of four, according to Gauthier’s office. The Democratic councilmember represents the 3rd District, which mostly covers West Philadelphia.
“People matter. Places matter. Having equity and diversity in Philadelphia’s communities matters,” Gauthier said.
“With this bill, we can do something different than what happened with urban renewal half a century ago — and ensure there’s housing justice for working-class residents of West Philly well into the future,” she said. “I’m grateful to my colleagues on the Rules Committee for their consideration and support of this important legislation.”
Aida Smith, a resident of the townhomes, pointed at the neighborhood’s recent gentrification efforts as a reason for the intended sale of the unit.
“People want to be in this neighborhood because it’s so close to everything,” she said. “And it tends to be a safe area. So I’m glad Councilmember Gauthier is taking up this bill, and I hope it passes.”
That area of West Philadelphia, once known as the Black Bottom, was a predominantly Black neighborhood until the 1960s, when gentrification moved the African Americans out. Now known as University City, the area was revitalized area as Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania expanded.
“I bring a unique perspective to this matter because I can personally attest to the commitment that was made to keep this site as affordable housing decades ago,” said Walter D. Palmer, founder and president of The Palmer Foundation. He grew up in the area and is a graduate of West Philadelphia High School and the University of Pennsylvania.
“The damage it would do to displace Black Philadelphians from this site for a second time. Eradicating affordable housing on this site would be a grave injustice on many levels,” Palmer said. “For the families who live here now, for the Black Bottom residents who were removed once before, and for the future of being a place where working-class people can afford to live in a neighborhood where jobs, transit, health care and amenities are all easily accessible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.