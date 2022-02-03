On Thursday, At-large Councilmember Helen Gym received the first passage on her legislation to protect community health in Philadelphia.
The bill, written with legal and environmental advocates, thoroughly examines how pollution affects communities.
“This legislation will make Philadelphia a national leader in bringing environmental justice considerations directly into city policy,” Gym said. “It would require us to develop the first-ever comprehensive environmental justice map for the city, including factors like health outcomes and overall air quality and instituting protections for communities which has endured an undue burden of harm from pollution.”
According to Gym, Philadelphia is one of the top 25 most polluted cities in the nation. Low-income and minority communities are most affected by the harm and dangers of pollution, Gym said.
“Some neighborhoods have a 22-degree difference on the hottest days, Gym said. “Black children make up most of the thousands of asthma cases experienced in Philadelphia. Elevated rates of cancer and heart disease are concentrated in specific ZIP codes. Environmental racism is no accident. It’s by design, historic redlining, the concentration of industrial development, poverty, all of these things have had a factor. And that’s why with this legislation, Philadelphia is taking a purposeful act to combat these factors.”
The city’s Department of Public Health will launch mapping that will consider environmental, climate, health and demographic indicators.
“Public health requires assessing all the layers of toxic burdens, not just one pollutant at a time,” said Frances Upshaw, co-founder of POWER Climate Justice and Jobs Team. “We support this legislation because it furthers racial and economic justice on a livable planet. This is a long-awaited step for the city to protect public health adequately.”
The city will identify environmental justice communities that suffer the most due to pollution and adverse health impacts.
“This is long overdue given the City’s substantial asthma and cancer rates, particularly in lower-income communities of color,” said Joseph Otis Minott Esq., executive director and chief counsel for the Clean Air Council. “And will be a great tool for communities attempting to prevent additional industrial air pollution from further deteriorating public health.”
The bill will go to committee next.
In other Council business Thursday, Seth Bluestein was confirmed by a majority vote to fill a vacant seat on the City Commission.
Bluestein will fill the role left by the resignation of Al Schmidt, who served as commissioner for three terms. The City Commission is the city’s three-person election board. Schmidt left last month to become president and CEO of the good-government watchdog group, the Committee of Seventy.
At-large Councilmember Kendra Brooks was the lone vote against Bluestein, stating, “the GOP has been leading efforts to undermine the integrity of our elections by silencing working-class Black people, immigrants, and other marginalized voters.”
Brooks, of the Working Families Party, said that democracy is fragile, and she disagreed with appointing a Republican.
Councilmember David Oh spoke in favor of the new city commissioner.
“Yeah, he’s a Republican, but I think we judge the fruit of every tree on the basis of what it produces. He has been someone with integrity, someone who has been a non-political person serving the public interest, and I think it’s rare that you get someone like that. So I would certainly urge everyone to consider his experience, sacrifice and service as someone worthy of our mayor’s nomination,” Oh said.
City Council also gave preliminary approval for the redistricting of its 10 Council districts. Following initial approval, the bill is subjected to a total Council vote which will most likely take place on Feb. 10, the deadline for passing redistricting legislation.
“We take our responsibilities seriously to revise our boundaries in accordance with the U.S. Census once every 10 years, and we believe this legislation as amended in committee today accomplishes that,” Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th District, said.
One issue that needs to be addressed beyond the initial legislation is prison gerrymandering. That refers to a prisoner being counted depending on where they are in a correctional facility, not based on where they’re from.
According to Joe Grace, a spokesperson for Clarke, the Council president has been working hard on redistricting. Grace also noted that City Council could go back in and adjust the districts to add approximately 10,000 people per district.
“It’s not going to happen by next Thursday,” Grace said. “When we’re legally mandated to get a redistricting plan approved by, but the Council president is making it clear on the record in these redistricting hearings that we’re going to do this.”
