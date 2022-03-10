At-large Councilmember Helen Gym introduced legislation Thursday to eliminate lead from the drinking water in Philadelphia schools by requiring water fountains be equipped with modern, effective filtration systems.
The legislation will require water fountains to be equipped with highly-effective filters, certified to meet standards set by the American National Standards Institute and NSF International, by June 1, 2025.
“The only safe amount of lead in our schoolkids' water is zero and this legislation will make that a reality,” Gym said. “We want every student, every family, and every school community to feel confident in knowing the water they drink is lead free.”
In 2016, Gym and student advocates set the strictest lead thresholds in the country at 10 ppb and led to the installation of at least three modern hydration stations in every school in the School District of Philadelphia.
Water quality testing overseen by the District on these hydration stations, which use the advanced filters that will be required, has confirmed their effectiveness in reducing lead to undetectable levels.
“My first legislative campaign on Council was during the same time that the Flint, Michigan, water crisis was going,” Gym said. “Our campaign was to ensure and expand safe water access to every city and school.
“Our campaign to upgrade the water fountains also launched the district’s Green Schools initiative and led to a renewed focus on the condition of school facilities,” she added. “Now, we’re looking to expand on what we started years ago.”
Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) president Jerry T. Jordan said in a statement that the new legislation “is an effective solution to a historic problem.”
“When we truly work to address the legacy crisis of toxic schools, we can make significant headway in addressing a crisis that would never be tolerated in a wealthier, whiter school district,” Jordan said.
“The PFT will continue working shoulder to shoulder with Councilmember Gym and all members of the Fund Our Facilities Coalition to further effectuate meaningful action to eradicate not only lead in drinking water, but also to address the myriad other toxic conditions that persist,” he added.
The legislation comes two weeks after The PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center released the Lead in the Water study, which revealed that 98% of the School District of Philadelphia’s schools have at least one or more drinking fountains that tested positive for lead.
The research also showed that more than 60% of all outlets across 65 public schools tested positive for lead.
The study was released by PennPIRG Education Fund, the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center and the Black Church Center for Justice and Equality.
“They’re have been some parts of the study that have been alarming and have been raised in different ways among the community,” Gym said. “Especially when these hydration stations go offline.
“We’ve heard that the kids avoid the water fountains as much as they can and go straight to the hydration stations because there is cold, clean and safe water,” she added.
In response to the report, School District of Philadelphia chief operations officer Reggie McNeil stated that the data from the lead water study was misleading.
“Their statistics, which included a misleading claim that 98% of schools tested were positive for lead in the water, were based on a standard of 1 part per billion (ppb), which is well below federal (15 ppb) and Philadelphia (10 ppb) requirements,” McNeil said in a Tribune Op-Ed.
“In fact, the City of Philadelphia strengthened its standards in 2018 based on a collaborative effort between the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, the District and City Council representatives to make them even more rigorous than current state and federal guidelines,” he said.
“Those are the standards that now govern the work of the school district,” McNeil added. “It’s important for the public to know the District takes action to quickly shut down any faucet that tests above the City standard.”
McNeil also stated in the Op-Ed that the district has installed hydration stations across the district that filters lead content.
“Across the District, we have installed over 1,300 hydration stations that filter lead content to less than 10 ppb, with 145 more on order,” McNeil said. “Our goal is to have a hydration station for every 100 students in a school.
“We’re currently in the middle of a five-year cycle to sample water in all of our schools,” he said. “That cycle was disrupted for more than a year when buildings were shut down because of the COVID-19 crisis.
“As a general policy, school water should not be tested when the plumbing system is not in regular use because stagnant water in pipes can give inaccurate readings,” McNeil added.
Gym said that while the new legislation is about eliminating lead from drinking water, she also stressed the importance of investing in school facilities.
“We will be in collaboration with the school district because they recently made a public commitment to fully transition to modern hydration stations, which is great,” Gym said. “However, we also need to raise the bar and take action on school facilities.
“We have an average age of 70 for our school buildings and we lack air conditioning and ventilation in two-thirds of our schools,” she added. “We have more work to be done. I hope this new legislation gives us the appetite and energy to take on those larger tasks.”
