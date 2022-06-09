The city's summer curfew for teenagers age 16 and 17 would be changed to 10 p.m., two hours earlier than the current curfew, under legislation introduced Thursday by At-large Councilmember Kathy Gilmore Richardson.
If approved, the earlier curfew would be in effect until Sept. 29. The curfew will stay at 10 p.m. for children ages 14-15, and 9:30 p.m. for children 13 and younger.
"Young people are getting caught up in dangerous situations, and we cannot continue to go on like this," Gilmore Richardson said. "There have already been 92 children under 18 shot this year. We are besieged in our communities, and as leaders, we must do everything we can to keep our young people safe. With two Community Evening Resource Centers already open and two more in the RFP phase, we have created safe spaces for young people to get connected to resources, mentorship, and skills development. In addition, reducing the curfew for our older teens over the summer will help keep more young people safe during the historically violent summer months."
In May 2021, Gilmore Richardson also introduced a bill about curfews. At the time, she worked with the Office of Children and Families, the Department of Human Services and the Philadelphia Police Department to make changes and establish evening resource centers for support services for those caught on the street after curfew.
"This is not an issue that I started to talk about simply because of everything that was going on in our city this last week, over the last several weeks," Gilmore Richardson said. "This is not a new initiative because of everything going on. This is something we have been working on for the last several years. And now, 300 young people have been serviced and served by these centers since their soft opening on Dec. 20. And dozens are regularly engaging in the programming offered at the community evening resource centers on a weekly basis."
In other council news:
Campaign bills approved
Councilmember Derek Green's Civics Agenda legislation passed in council Thursday. The bills will address how much can be spent by campaign vendors on behalf of candidates for city office.
Another bill provides protection for anyone who reports ethical concerns.
"This package of bills comes during a very challenging time for us as City; a time when more action, involvement, and engagement are desperately needed. That is why it is of paramount importance that we as elected officials, particularly those of us who are policymakers, do everything in our power to preserve democracy through legislation that will promote trust in leadership and afford everyone equal opportunities to make their voices heard in the democratic process," said Green. "I am grateful to my colleagues and the Board of Ethics for their support of this legislation and what I hope is just the start of more impactful changes for our city."
New councilmember swearing-in
Former State Rep. Michael J. Driscoll will be sworn in to take over the City Council seat in the Sixth District vacated by Bobby Henon after he was convicted of corruption.
Driscoll won a special election on May 17 and will be sworn in at the Mayor's Reception Room at City Hall at 2 p.m. Friday.
