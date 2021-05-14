Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (Second District) and community leaders will participate in an emergency Peace-Not-Guns Public Safety Walk TONIGHT (Friday, May 14) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting at the corner of South Ithan Streets and Grays Avenue (5600 block of Grays Avenue) in Southwest Philadelphia.

A teenager is dead and another was wounded after being shot last night (May 13) at South Ithan Street and Grays Avenue, near Deritis Playground. Philadelphia Police say a 16-year-old boy died at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) after being shot once in the chest. The shooting also injured a 13-year-old boy who was shot once in the arm. He is recovering at CHOP.

An arrest has been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Police at 215-686-TIPS.

“My Peace-Not-Guns Public Safety walks and rallies are a call to action for Philadelphians, a reminder that the coronavirus isn't the only crisis impacting our city,” Johnson said. “Kids can’t even go outside and play safely in Philadelphia nowadays. Early this week, four people were shot –one was killed—at 55th and Kingsessing Avenue in West Philadelphia while painting a mural for a murder victim. We need to organize as a city to figure out how we can stop this violence in Philadelphia.”

During his safety walks, Councilman Johnson talks to residents, knocks on doors, and hands out literature. He hears from residents that are shaken by the recent violence and works with them to come up with a strategy to reduce violence in their neighborhood.

As of May 13, 192 people have been the victims of homicide in Philadelphia so far this year, a 40 percent increase compared to this same time in 2020. Philadelphia has at least 710 shooting victims so far this year, which is a nearly 39 percent increase from this same time last year.