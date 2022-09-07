City Councilmember Cherelle Parker resigned her seat Wednesday in advance of a likely run for Philadelphia mayor.
She’s the fourth member of City Council to resign, a requirement for city elected officials seeking higher office.
The announcement, made official in a letter to Council President Darrell Clarke, comes one day after former colleagues Derek Green and Maria Quiñones Sánchez resigned to run for mayor, a few weeks after Allan Domb also stepped down.
“My policy priorities have always been driven by the close connection I share with my neighbors, the deep knowledge of the neighborhoods and communities they live in, and my own lived experiences as a Black woman growing up in this city on food stamps and public schools,” Parker, who was Council's majority leader, wrote in the letter to Clarke.
"Councilmember Parker, Council’s Majority Leader, and I have worked together for a long time, first as a Council staffer, then as a State Representative from Northwest Philadelphia and Philadelphia delegation leader, and in recent years, as a Councilmember representing the 9th District. Councilmember Parker is a hard worker and strong advocate for her constituents and the city at large.
"Whether the issue was supporting small businesses along neighborhood commercial corridors, or exposing discrimination in home appraisals, Councilmember Parker always stands up for doing what’s right, and getting results. Her focus on community policing and neighborhood public safety is an important part of Council’s work on reducing gun violence."
“As Council’s majority leader, I knew I could always count on Cherelle Parker to work to assemble the votes we needed to pass legislation benefitting all Philadelphians. She will be missed.”
