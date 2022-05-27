At-large Councilmember Kendra Brooks used her platform during Thursday’s City Council meeting to speak out against the gun violence tragedies in both Philadelphia and nationwide.
In Philadelphia alone, there were six shootings last weekend, a three-victim shooting earlier this week near two schools, and at least four fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the city’s homicide total to 193 in 2022.
This week, there was a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 people, including 17 children, and a race-related mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, less than two weeks ago that claimed 10 lives.
Brooks pointed at the Republican Party, which she referred to as “poisonous” for the resistance to enacting common-sense gun laws.
At-large Councilmember Derek Green said the carnage Americans see nationwide and that Philadelphians see “are directly related to the inaction of one legislative and one political party.”
Green added that you couldn’t be pro-life and not stop the constant lives lost.
“As our country processes both rage and grief, we must recognize that unspeakable acts of violence against children are the responsibility of adults,” Brooks said.
Brooks will host a Restore Our City event on June 4, with a march and a community conversation.
Gun violence survivors, elected officials and community leaders will assemble from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to try to heal the trauma associated with gun violence.
The rally will begin at the Temple ER and end at the Broad/Germantown/Erie Triangle.
“I believe that addressing cycles of harm starts with healing those who have been hurt,” Brooks said. “And in places like North Philadelphia, entire ZIP codes are traumatized by the constant presence of gun violence. And as my colleague Councilmember (Curtis) Jones’ 100 shooter report shows, over half of the shootings in our city stem from arguments, and many shooters have been victims of crimes themselves. I hope this event can repair damaged community relationships, bring resources to those in need, and empower all residents who lead the charge for community safety.”
In other council news:
Unclaimed property
At-large Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson’s bill to account for the city’s unclaimed property unanimously passed on Thursday.
Last week the Philadelphia Tribune reported that the bill would account for over $6 million in unclaimed property.
The bill requires the director of finance to submit an annual report to the City Controller and City Council of all unclaimed property owed to the city, a status update regarding claims in process, and the total amount of revenue returned to the City of Philadelphia.
“Now more than ever, it is important to ensure our residents get what they are entitled to financially,” a spokesperson for the controller said. “The Office of the City Controller is happy to assist in this effort and help hold our partners in state and local government accountable.”
Gilmore Richardson said at least $6 million in unclaimed property is due back to the city for the period from 1999 to 2020.
“All of those funds will be returned to our general fund as a result of this legislation and the work of the City Treasurer’s office,” Gilmore Richardson said at the meeting Thursday. “I do not want to go another 21 years, leaving any additional city money on the table. And with this bill, there will be a required reporting process to ensure that the city is always claiming what is rightfully ours.”
City Treasurer Jacqueline Dunn said at a Finance Committee hearing that she supported the bill.
“We support this bill as it will institutionalize the process to ensure the city timely reviews and claims any funds held by the state unclaimed fund each year,” Dunn said.
Parking authority records
At-large Councilmember Helen Gym issued a subpoena to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for financial records.
Earlier this month, the City of Philadelphia and PPA jointly came to a resolution over the repayment of $10.8 million in funding the parking authority wanted back from the Philadelphia School District.
At the time of the resolution, PPA Chairwoman Beth Grossman said, “this is a legal and responsible resolution for all parties that benefits the school children of Philadelphia. The PPA will continue to work with the City and School District whenever possible to enhance revenues and improve customer service to the multitudes of people who live, work, visit and park in Philadelphia.”
Gym announced a formal investigation of the PPA in February. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22, at 10 a.m.
“The issues at the Parking Authority are far bigger than their latest multi-million dollar fiasco with the District,” Gym said. “Tuesday’s subpoena seeks to answer longstanding questions and concerns into the PPA’s finances. With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, there is no room for error.”
