Philadelphia At-large City Councilmember Kendra Brooks announced a plan Monday to recover community gardens and green spaces throughout the city.
The Restore Community Land campaign aims to recover hundreds of spaces close to being lost forever and sold through sheriff's sales due to liens from private company U.S. Bank National Association.
"The Restore Community Land campaign is an effort to right the wrongs of our city's past treatment of Black and brown communities and forge a path toward land sovereignty," Brooks said. "As a trained restorative justice practitioner, I believe it is the city's responsibility to address the harm that it caused when it sold off thousands of properties and left it to the community to pick up the pieces when the properties sat empty for years."
Brooks and her partners, including City Council colleagues Helen Gym and Jamie Gauthier, have identified 500 at-risk pieces of community land that are actively used as gardens or yards and close to 475 more that could be acquired.
"I am proud to stand with Councilmember Brooks to keep community lots in the hands of the neighbors who've nurtured them for decades," Gauthier said. "The failures of this lien deal between the city and U.S. Bank are continually present in our Black and brown neighborhoods. Community members themselves had taken up the mantle to fight back against this disinvestment when other institutions abandoned them. But, unfortunately, we cannot afford to allow sheriff's sales to continue to dispose of properties that can become neighborhood assets that improve public safety during Philadelphia's worsening gun violence epidemic."
In 1997, Philadelphia sold 30,000 properties to U.S. Bank National Association when it needed more funds for the School District of Philadelphia.
As the properties sat vacant, communities overtook them and transformed them. Now, 25 years later, all that work is in limbo because of the liens associated with the parcels.
"U.S. Bank liens pose the single biggest threat to the future of nearly one hundred land parcels at thriving, food-producing community gardens across Philadelphia," said Jenny Greenberg, executive director of Neighborhood Gardens Trust. "It's invaluable to have the leadership of Councilmember Brooks, Gauthier, Gym, and other councilmembers working to stop the loss of community land at sheriff's sale and budget funds to acquire U.S. Bank liens. This is a key moment for the city to take back control of abandoned land and support community-oriented land uses that provide access to green space and healthy food, climate resiliency, public safety, and affordable housing."
Brooks' proposal will call on City Council and Mayor Jim Kenney's administration to approve $10 million in the 2023 budget to recover high-priority lands and spaces.
The COVID-19 pandemic paused sheriff's sales; however, they resumed in April 2021, and U.S. Bank intends to sell off all remaining lots by 2023.
"Community gardens serve a vital purpose in Philadelphia by providing green space for growing, serving as a community hub, and helping to beautify neighborhoods," said Justin Trezza, director of Garden Programs for the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. "The gardens support physical health through their bounty and mental health by being a green respite. We hope that others throughout the City of Philadelphia will rally to support the preservation of these vibrant spaces."
