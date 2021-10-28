Philadelphia Police and other city officials say, “if you see something, say something.”
That refers to witnessing crimes, especially shootings that injure or kill someone. There’s a considerable need for witness cooperation as the city’s homicide death toll rises to over 450.
Councilmember at-Large David Oh is working with a group of nine Philadelphia mothers and their families who fear for their lives after their children began cooperating with the authorities in murder cases.
Oh said that these women and their young children are being targeted and shot at and beaten; he even went as far as to post a picture on his Twitter account of a pole in front of one of the woman’s homes with a bullet hole in it.
At Thursday’s City Council hearing, Oh spoke about the city’s need to have a better witness relocation and protection system. While he was not there when these families were promised safety, he says the women believe their dangers are not being taken seriously enough.
“They are the mothers of children who have cooperated with law enforcement sometimes because they are themselves being investigated,” Oh said. “And their children have been hurt, and in this particular case, the 14-year-old daughter has been shot at the nine-year-old boy has been, you know, traumatized. So they need to be relocated. So that’s the kind of the fundamental problem here.”
Oh said he had a conversation with the Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and they are exploring the idea of creating a protective services and relocation unit within her office.
Bila is a part of the Council Special Committee on Child Separations in Philadelphia with Oh.
“This was an initial conversation between myself and Councilmember Oh,” Bilal said in a statement.
“He has expressed concern about families. Once they cooperate with law enforcement, they are left without any protection once the trial is over. They fear for their safety – and they are sometimes attacked — in their own neighborhoods. We here at the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office are also concerned for these citizens’ safety. Our conversation was about looking at ways to help families in these potentially dangerous situations stay safe. We will be meeting in the near future to work out and work on the details arising from our initial conversation on this crucial issue.”
The nine families in question have reached out to the District Attorney’s office and other grassroots community organizations. However, little has been done, and they are very fearful that they won’t get the help they need.
Oh has said he would be collaborating with this City Council colleagues Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson of the Second District and Curtis Jones of the Fourth District, for help in safely supporting these families.
“Councilman, I agree with you that when individuals come forward to help stop homicides and put themselves on the line, we always ‘say if you see something, say something, you’ve known something, say something,”’ Johnson said.
“You have nine families that aren’t protected, that we should be doing everything possible to make sure that they are protected.”
