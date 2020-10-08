City legislators are angling to bar the Philadelphia Police Department from using tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters taking part in some demonstrations.
Philadelphia City Council has taken up a bill that would require the department to create a written policy to ban the use of any chemical weapons, including tear gas, or "kinetic energy munitions," like rubber bullets, by police on individuals participating in First Amendment activities.
At-large Councilwoman Helen Gym, the main sponsor of the legislation, said the bill was a response to the heavy-handed tactics used by police during the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year.
In a response that drew national attention, police used military-style armored vehicles, rubber bullets, pepper spray, and tear gas on demonstrators marching on Interstate 676, and on protesters and neighborhood residents along 52nd Street in West Philadelphia in response to looting and civil unrest in the area.
Gym said the show of force from the police “had not been deployed on such a scale in our city in decades.”
She added: “The targeting was clear: It was indiscriminate; it was young people; it was journalists; it was observers, demonstrators, long-time residents and those calling out for assistance.”
Both Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw initially justified the tactics on protesters who flooded I-676, but later reversed themselves after The New York Times published an account of the incident.
Outlaw also revised the department’s use-of-force guidelines. The department also is working with an outside consultant to conduct an investigation of the police response during the Floyd protests.
A council committee will hold a hearing on the bill later this month.
