A bill to ban supervised injection sites for illegal drug users was introduced Thursday by City Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who represents Kensington, which has been ravaged by open-air drug markets for years.

In addition, several other Council members have offered amendments to the zoning legislation that would effectively ban the sites in much of the city if passed, including Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District that includes parts of Center City, South and Southwest sections; Mike Driscoll, D-6th District, which includes parts the Northeast section of the city; and Brian O’Neill, R-10th District, which includes much of the Northeast.

