A bill to ban supervised injection sites for illegal drug users was introduced Thursday by City Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who represents Kensington, which has been ravaged by open-air drug markets for years.
In addition, several other Council members have offered amendments to the zoning legislation that would effectively ban the sites in much of the city if passed, including Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District that includes parts of Center City, South and Southwest sections; Mike Driscoll, D-6th District, which includes parts the Northeast section of the city; and Brian O’Neill, R-10th District, which includes much of the Northeast.
“I have talked to many of my colleagues who have visited other safe injection sites in other cities,” said Lozada, who represents the 7th District. “They have seen for themselves that this is not the answer. We need to connect people to long-term recovery.”
Since being elected to Council last year, Lozada and Councilmember at Large Jim Harrity, a Kensington resident, have been the most vocal about the opioid crisis in that section of the city pleading with officials to take notice.
The bill would have to be signed by Mayor Jim Kenney, who in the past has said supervised injection sites might work.
In February, when Lozada introduced a resolution calling for a “Marshall Plan for Kensington,” several residents spoke out in Council about the horrors of day-to-day life in that part of the city, pointing out that most of the drug dealers and their customers don’t live in Philadelphia.
For example, they spoke about open prostitution by illegal drug abusers, children stepping on needles, along with widespread violence and frequent shootings.
The term Marshall Plan was coined after World War II, as Western powers and their allies sought to rebuild Europe after the destruction from the war.
On Tuesday, Council’s Public Safety Committee held a hearing in Kensington at Conwell Middle School about the “Marshall Stabilization and Recovery Plan” and a resolution to examine the open-air drug market.
According to Lozada, the Marshall Plan would seek to unlock resources from city, state and federal stakeholders that would be channeled to help solve the myriad issues of drug abuse, mental health problems and homelessness that plagues the area.
“City Council, Mayor Kenney, community stakeholders, anti-violence partners, rehabilitation centers, SEPTA, housing organizations, the Police Department, Public Health, Behavioral Health and Disability Services, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Defender Association must work together to solve this crisis,” Lozada said. “The intersection of these organizations presents a unique way to collaborate on solutions.”
Councilmember Curtis Jones, D-4th District, who chaired the meeting, said emotional testimony by Kensington children about the indignities of the out of control opioid crisis, left Council members in attendance heartbroken.
“You hear about Kensington in the news all the time, but it’s different when you live there every day,” Lozada said. “Families are facing enormous challenges daily and we must commit ourselves to doing much more as a city.”
Harrity said Council members heard about what Kensington residents witness on a regular basis.
The next mayor will have to deal with the open air drug markets, along with the subsequent despair that many Kensington residents — especially children — experience on a daily basis, Jones said.
“No one in the city is safe until Kensington is safe,” he said.
Meanwhile, state Sen. Tina Tartaglione, D-2nd District, sponsored a bill that passed the state Senate on May 1, by a wide margin, that would ban supervised injection sites statewide. It now goes to the Democratic-controlled state House. Gov. Josh Shapiro has said he opposes supervised injection sites.
On Tuesday, voters will choose the nominees for the parties. Because of the 7-to-1 advantage of Democrats to Republicans, the Democratic nominee is likely to go on to win Nov. 7. Kenney, who is in his second term, by law cannot run for a third consecutive term.
Since 2018, when nonprofit Safehouse tried to open a supervised injection site in Philadelphia, the effort was blocked by a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, by then-U.S. Attorney William McSwain.
Advocates of the sites, say they could save lives by being staffed with medical personnel and by providing clean needles, but not illegal drugs.
But Lozada said residents believe the site would be counterproductive and help spread drug use, instead of removing the illegal drugs from the neighborhoods.
“The time for action is now. Kensington cannot wait for these problems to fix themselves,” Lozada said. “The neighborhood needs bold actions and investment to redefine the issues, determine well thought-out solutions in partnership with community residents, bring the relief that the residents of Kensington deserve, and hold each entity accountable.”
