The Kenney administration is asking for another $50 million to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the feud between City Council and Mayor Jim Kenney over the city’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout could affect the passage of the funding request.
The proposed transfer ordinance would take money from the city’s federal coronavirus relief funds and direct it to the general fund for use by the managing director’s office.
Members of Council introduced the proposed bill on first reading on Thursday, setting up a potential final vote as early as next week.
At-large Councilmember Allan Domb said he could not vote for the bill until the Kenney administration provided more details and transparency about how the money will be spent and the city’s vaccination plan, including a breakdown of vaccines distributed by location and ZIP code.
“We lack a detailed plan, a plan that lays out goals and timelines, a plan that explains exactly what we’re doing, when and how we’re doing it,” Domb said. “And until we have those plans in place, I can’t justify handing over another large check to the administration.”
At-large Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said he echoed Domb’s sentiments, adding, “We need a plan.”
Mike Dunn, a Kenney administration spokesman, said in an email that the administration “looks forward to City Council’s review of this, and we hope they’ll recognize the importance of this transfer ordinance.”
Nine votes are needed to pass legislation in City Council.
The $50 million request would fund the city’s ongoing response to the pandemic, paying for personal protective equipment, rental space for quarantine and isolation, and costs related to some employees working remotely, according to the Kenney administration.
Members of Council would receive monthly reports about approved costs related to the funding, according to the Kenney administration.
The proposal is similar to the $85 million transfer City Council approved last year at the Kenney administration’s request for emergency funding to respond to the pandemic.
Dunn could not say how much the city has spent responding to the pandemic since it arrived in Philadelphia in March 2020.
“We won’t have a precise figure any time soon, given the complexity of this,” Dunn said.
Dunn said the city has spent the $276 million it received through the original federal stimulus package, known as the CARES ACT. He said the city was expected to spend “tens of million of dollars beyond that” to respond to the pandemic.
Doubts about the spending request by legislators were the latest in the fallout over the Kenney administration’s botched partnership with a group of self-described “college kids” to run a mass vaccination clinic and testing sites.
Last week, 16 out of 17 legislators approved a non-binding resolution that amounted to a no-confidence vote in the Kenney administration’s vaccine plan. The resolution called on Kenney to grant legislators more input over the city’s COVID-19 vaccination plans and open mega vaccination sites throughout the city, including at Lincoln Financial Field, when more doses become available.
Domb again called on the Kenney administration to include legislators to form a better plan to vaccinate residents and ensure the equitable distribution of doses. The Kenney administration’s current plan, Domb added, was “vaccinating white neighborhoods twice as fast as communities of color.”
That same day, the Kenney administration opened the city’s second standing mass vaccination clinic at the Community Academy of Philadelphia in Kensington. The first site opened on Tuesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Older Adult Center in North Philadelphia. A third site is expected to open at the University of the Sciences in West Philadelphia on Saturday.
Next week, the U.S. military will staff a mass vaccination clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
