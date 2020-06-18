Philadelphia City Council has teed up a $4.9 billion city budget that would cut current police spending by $14 million and boost funding for affordable housing.
The proposed spending plan included no property tax increase but jacked up parking and business taxes.
In the lead-up to Thursday’s session, officials scrambled to plug a $749 million budget gap created by the recession and the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The legislature introduced a series of budget bills and resolutions on Thursday, readying them for a final passage next week. Officials must pass a city budget by July 1.
Mayor Jim Kenney said the budget — slimmer than the $5.2 billion spending plan he proposed before the pandemic — limited his agenda for reducing poverty and gun violence.
“We have less resources; we’re going to have less ability to address it,” Kenney said in a news briefing held via video conference.
“We did not take away all the ability to address it,” he added. “We tried to maintain a balanced and realistic level of service in those areas and we will continue to do that.”
Police budget cuts
City Council’s proposed budget would reduce police department spending by 1.9% ($14.1 million) — from approximately $741 million this year to $727 million next year.
The full effect of the budget cuts on the 6,500-member force remains unknown.
“Operationally, they’re still trying to work through exactly what this means,” said city budget director Marisa Waxman during the video news briefing.
But the number of officers in the Philadelphia Police Department will shrink as officers retire and the Police Academy holds fewer cadet classes to bring in new members due to the funding cuts, Waxman said.
The new budget also raises some doubts about whether reforms targeting the police department will receive funding, including training for implicit bias.
The department’s current officer body-camera program will expand this year but not enough to provide every officer on the force with a cameras as some officials have called for.
“The body-worn cameras rollout has been a multi-year effort and we’re not quite through that yet,” said City Managing Director Brian Abernathy.
John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5, lambasted city leaders, saying in a written statement that the budget cuts are "reckless and irresponsible."
The cuts, he said, will “devastate” police community outreach programs.
“Once again, our city leadership has turned its back on the residents and police department of this great city,” McNesby said.
The cut to the police department went beyond the zero budget increase for the police that Kenney and legislators committed to last week.
The mayor originally proposed increasing the police budget to $760 million before weeks-long city and international demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis pressured officials to change course.
The budget proposal also shifted funding for programs out of the police department, including those for crossing guards.
The city also will work to move other resources out of the police department to deal with certain issues, including those involving individuals experiencing homelessness and mental health issues, Kenney said.
The proposed budget would put police department spending on track to rise approximately $77 million since the mayor took office in 2016.
Cuts to anti-violence initiatives
Anti-violence programs also will be “scaled back and retooled” in the budget, Waxman said.
The new budget proposal, Waxman said, “still contains anti-violence initiatives but slightly different than what was initially introduced in March.”
The funding reduction to anti-violence programs came at a time when homicides were up 23% (187) compared to last year and on pace to reach figures not seen in more than a decade.
Restored funding
In last-minute budget negotiations this week, city leaders hashed out funding restoration for areas previously slated for cuts, including:
- $20 million to The Housing Trust Fund, which pays for maintaining and creating affordable housing;
- $350,000 to the African American Museum in Philadelphia;
- $1 million to the city’s Cultural Fund;
- Additional $1.2 million to Philadelphia public defenders.
City Council also earmarked $25 million for its own members to spend on reducing poverty through a series of initiatives.
Tax increases, cutbacks
The proposed budget included tax increases and vast city-wide cutbacks.
Under the budget proposal, parking taxes will rise (going from 22.5% to 25%) as will the Wage and Net Profits Tax for non-residents. Officials canceled a planned decrease for the Business Income and Receipts Tax, too.
Compared to last year’s funding levels, the Free Library of Philadelphia was in line for a nearly $6.1 million reduction (13%); the District Attorney’s Office will receive $5.5 less (14%); funding for the city representative will be zeroed out ($1.2 million); and the Philadelphia Fire Department will see its budget cut by $5.8 million.
Recreation centers also will see programming reduced; the city’s pre-kindergarten will not expand by 1,000 slots as planned, but remain flat at 3,300 this September; and city pools won’t open.
Surplus remains unknown
The city’s fund balance, or surplus, for fiscal year 2021 remained unknown on Thursday.
Although officials had planned for an $87 million surplus, new revenue projections this week complicated that estimate.
“We think we’re back positive because obviously you can only pass a balanced budget,” Waxman said.
