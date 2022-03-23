Council President Darrell L. Clarke, D-5th District, fulfilling his duties under Philadelphia law, issued an order for a special election on Wednesday to be held to fill the vacant 6th District seat in City Council. The special election will be held during the primary election on Tuesday, May 17.
The vacancy in the 6th Council District, which covers much of lower and middle Northeast Philadelphia and the Delaware River wards, was created following former Councilmember Bobby Henon’s resignation in January.
Under the city’s Home Rule Charter, when a vacancy occurs in the office of a councilmember, the City Council president must determine when to hold a special election to fill the vacancy for the balance of the unexpired term — in this case, through December 2023.
Clarke sent the order for the special election Wednesday to the Office of the City Commissioners, which supervises all elections.
“As I said in January, I know my responsibilities under the Home Rule Charter, and today we are taking the appropriate steps under the law to issue a writ for a special election to fill this seat in City Council in the May primary,” Clarke said. “It is vitally important that the people of the Sixth District have full representation in City Council.”
So now the political parties in Philadelphia will nominate their candidates to run in the special election, and those nominees will appear on the ballot in May. The winner will serve the remainder of Henon's unexpired term.
“City Council remains focused on the urgent issues confronting our city — public safety and gun violence, recovering from COVID-19 and restarting our economy, and creating more jobs, affordable housing and hope for every Philadelphian.”
