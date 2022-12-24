Developers say that a bill introduced by Council President Darrell L. Clarke offering tax abatements as incentives to build affordable housing in North Philadelphia is a creative plan.
Clarke represents the 5th District, which includes the heart of North Central Philadelphia, but the incentives will also be offered in parts of the 8th District, which Councilmember Cindy Bass represents.
Too many Philadelphia residents are being “priced out” of homeownership or rentals because of gentrification and the explosion of luxury housing developments, Bass said.
In the last several years, much of that explosion in development was fueled by historically low interest rates, which made it less expensive to borrow money and a 10-year tax abatement which has phased out. As interest rates have more than doubled recently, and construction materials have gone up with inflation, it’s becoming more expensive to build any housing, developers said, but especially affordable housing.
“There is a dire need for affordable housing,” said Kenneth Scott, president of Beech Interplex Inc., a nonprofit developer. “We have to stay focused and come up with creative ways to address the crisis of affordable housing. We will be looking to develop affordable housing units in North Central Philadelphia. It is a tool.”
Introduced by Clarke in the last session of 2022, the legislation was made possible by the Affordable Housing Unit Tax Exemption Act, sponsored by state Rep. Jared Solomon, D-202th District, and passed in the state legislature.
Solomon’s legislation would authorize “local taxing authorities to provide tax exemptions for improvements to deteriorated areas and dwellings to incentivize the creation and improvement of affordable housing units.”
The area is bounded by JFK Boulevard, 15th Street, Roosevelt Boulevard, Old York Road, Pike Street, 13th Street, Clearfield Street, 12th Street, Glenwood Avenue, 13th Street, Spring Garden Street and Broad Street.
Under the bill, to qualify for tax abatement, at least 30% of the units must be set aside for persons or families with 60% of the area median income, if they are apartments and the same figures for single-family units.
“It’s a great incentive and a great first step in the right direction,” said Mohamed Rushdy, managing partner of the RiverWards Group, a developer based in Philadelphia: “We wish that we saw it for the full city.”
According to Rushdy, the fact that the program is voluntary is a positive.
“We do understand Council President Clarke’s reasoning behind wanting to see how it works first,” Rushdy said. “Finding out-of-the-box ideas which can spur development, is the way to go. This program will encourage affordable housing.”
Other things such as creative financing and streamlining the permit process might also be incentives, Rushdy said.
According to Clarke, the bill is a starting point and could include further expansion of tax exemptions and incentives.
Earlier this month, City Council and the city announced groundbreakings of 25 affordable homes in the Gray’s Ferry neighborhood as part of Council’s $400 million Neighborhood Preservation Initiative (NPI).
The homes will sell for about $230,000. Clarke joined Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, at 30th and Wharton streets, for the event, in his district.
Through NPI and the Turn The Key program more than 1,000 affordable homes will be offered for sale throughout the city.
“There’s an urgent need for more affordable housing in Philadelphia,” Clarke said. “Whether it’s built through NPI’s Turn The Key program, or is incentivized along the North Broad Corridor by this legislation, the goal remains the same — more affordable homes that Philadelphia residents can afford to buy, live in and build generational wealth for themselves and their families.”
