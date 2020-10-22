City Council on Thursday unanimously approved legislation aimed at limiting the use of consumer fireworks after 9 p.m.
The legislation, Bill No. 200392 and introduced by Councilmember David Oh (D-At Large), makes it illegal to set off fireworks after 9 p.m. except on federal holidays and when such use is in full compliance with the Fire Code.
While consumer fireworks were legalized in 2017 under state law, there are restrictions in place to govern their use. Users must be 18 years or older, have written consent from the owner if used on private property, and be at least 150 feet away from occupied structures, trees, or power lines. In most cases, these conditions are not being met and therefore constitute illegal use.
The new bill would establish additional civil fines for such use after 9 p.m., ranging from $100-$300 for a first offense, $200-$400 for a second offense, $300-$500 for a third offense, and up to $700 for any subsequent offenses.
Oh drafted the legislation after hearing from distressed residents across the city.
“This is an issue that has impacted every single neighborhood in Philadelphia,” Oh said.
“I want to thank my colleagues for their support. While state law supersedes the city on the legalization of consumer fireworks, we can and should regulate late night use. This has become a serious quality of life issue for the residents of Philadelphia.”
The bill would go into immediate effect upon Mayor Jim Kenney’s signature.
