Whether your issue is public safety, quality of life, reparations or tax cuts, City Council’s $6.2 billion budget passed on Thursday for the 2024 fiscal year has something for everyone.
About one-third of the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 will be spent on public safety, quality-of-life issues such as fighting illegal dumping and cleaning streets, and violence prevention programs.
“We responded to the requests and the interests of people with this budget, putting tens of millions of dollars into things that people indicated were important to them,” said Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th District, who presided over his last budget process before retiring at the end of the year.
The budget now awaits the signature of Mayor Jim Kenney, whose term ends this year. Both men will leave office in January when the new mayor is sworn in.
For example, Clarke said, Council invested tens of millions of dollars in quality-of-life improvements, job creation, municipal services and public safety.
“All those things were reflected in that budget and I am pretty proud of what we were able to put together,” Clarke said. “We made prudent, significant investments in the city of Philadelphia, be it support for small business, putting money in people’s pockets in an unprecedented way in some instances. When you look at the numbers, as I went through this process and talked to members, they were quite satisfied with the cuts that we made.”
For instance, the budget includes ongoing cuts in wage and business taxes of $32.7 million, but also provides $45 million for staffing and recruitment for city employees, including $16 million for staffing at city prisons, and $10 million for bonuses for hard-to-fill public safety positions.
In addition, the Police Department will get about $20 million for expenses like recruitment, a cadet program and forensic labs and about $50 million in capital funds.
The School District of Philadelphia was allocated $282 million to increase the number of safety officers, expand its safe paths program and invest in technical education. SEPTA will get $140 million, with about $31 million going toward free transit for people at or below the poverty level.
About $200 million will go to violence prevention programs.
The District Attorney’s Office will receive $25 million over the next five years for investigations and prosecutions, and the Defender Association of Philadelphia will get $25 million over the next five years for residents who need but cannot afford legal services.
On Wednesday, Clarke joined Councilmember Anthony Phillips, D-9th District, in the West Oak Lane section to announce the next round of infrastructure funding to repair private driveways in city neighborhoods, cut down trees, and fix pot holes and broken cement in areas that have been neglected for years. It is part of Clarke’s $400 million Neighborhood Preservation Initiative (NPI).
This year, NPI has broken ground on the first of 1,000 affordable homes as part of the Turn the Key program, which will also assist homeowners with tangled titles.
“Through the neighborhood preservation program we are making investments into things that heretofore were never thought of,” Clarke said. “We always told people, we can’t cut your tree down, we can’t do your driveways or retainer walls, and we are doing that now. And you will see more as it relates to building more affordable housing units.”
Both nominees for mayor, Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh, were in Council when the program was crafted. At least one of them has expressed support for NPI, Clarke said.
They will face each other on Nov. 7, when voters choose the city’s 100th mayor.
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, was the only member of the body to vote against the budget, saying the tax cuts could lead to cuts in services sometime down the road.
She said the tax cuts would disproportionately benefit “wealthy individuals and corporations” more than small businesses and average residents.
But Councilmember-at Large Isaiah Thomas, who championed the tax cuts along with Katherine Gilmore Richardson, disagreed, saying they were “incremental” and could be revisited if economic conditions worsened. Thomas said the tax cuts were based on better-than-expected revenues and federal dollars.
The wage tax on residents would drop from 3.79% to 3.75%. The net income part of the business taxes would decrease from 5.99% to 5.81%.
In last year’s budget, the mayor and City Council agreed to incremental tax reduction that would provide $150 million in tax relief over five years.
In related Council matters, the body approved a resolution introduced by Gauthier and Councilmember Kendra Brooks, WFP, creating a Reparations Taskforce for the city’s descendants of enslaved Africans in the U.S., after spirited testimony by a number of speakers.
Catherine Hicks, president of the Philadelphia chapter of the NAACP, said she supported the taskforce to explore “compensation for past horrors.”
