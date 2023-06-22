Council passes $6.2 billion budget

City Council President Darrell Clarke, top, and Mayor Jim Kenney presided over their last city budget. Both men will leave office in January. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL SULAYMAN

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Whether your issue is public safety, quality of life, reparations or tax cuts, City Council’s $6.2 billion budget passed on Thursday for the 2024 fiscal year has something for everyone.

About one-third of the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 will be spent on public safety, quality-of-life issues such as fighting illegal dumping and cleaning streets, and violence prevention programs.

