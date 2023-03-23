City Council voted Thursday to override Mayor Jim Kenney’s veto of legislation to create a Chief Director of Public Safety to oversee the police department, the prisons, recreation and other emergency operations.

In February, council approved the legislation which requires a change in the city’s charter, therefore it must be placed on the ballot and be approved by the voters. Council President Darrell Clarke, D.-5th, said the goal is to have the measure placed on the ballot on May 16, when voters nominate their party’s candidates for mayor and council.

swilliams@phillytrib.com 215-893-5787

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.