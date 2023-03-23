City Council voted Thursday to override Mayor Jim Kenney’s veto of legislation to create a Chief Director of Public Safety to oversee the police department, the prisons, recreation and other emergency operations.
In February, council approved the legislation which requires a change in the city’s charter, therefore it must be placed on the ballot and be approved by the voters. Council President Darrell Clarke, D.-5th, said the goal is to have the measure placed on the ballot on May 16, when voters nominate their party’s candidates for mayor and council.
But Kenney said his administration did not have enough time to assess the potential impact of this position on the current command structure. So he vetoed it Wednesday.
“Given the urgency on public safety, you must focus on that first, because it is impacting on everything we do in the city of Philadelphia,” said Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th. “It’s clear that the support is there for this particular piece of legislation, not only here in council, but across the city. People want us to do something differently.”
Council members visited and researched other cities with public safety directors, such as Newark, Chicago and Columbus, he said.
“They have clear thought-out coordination and collaboration,” Clarke said. “In addition there is one entity or one office responsible for that,” he said.
Currently, the police, fire, streets, recreation and other commissioners report to Managing Director Tumar Alexander.
The person for the position of Director of Public Safety, which will pay $265,000 a year, will be chosen by the mayor and will report to the mayor, but must be approved by council.
For his part, Kenney said his office is committed as ever to working with City Council to address the crisis of gun violence and promote public safety.
“While we all agree on these goals, in this case we disagree how to expand on this work. As we relayed to City Council, we believe that a Charter change of this magnitude deserves deeper consideration than the timelines allowed here and that creating this position could work against our shared goals by complicating the relevant reporting structure and reducing authority and accountability for the challenges facing our City,” Kenney said. “Voters will make a final decision in May, and I look forward to working with City Council in the meantime to expand and build on our existing and proven strategies and investments.”
In a statement, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, said she knew that some cities have public safety directors and that she generally supports better collaboration and synergy between public safety partners, but would not take a position on it and would defer to the mayor.
Under the legislation, the Public Safety Director will have control over budgets, operational plans, emergency management, outside security contracts and also be responsible for securing all city facilities, including the schools.
Philadelphia mayors Clarke said, have always either changed or ignored the charter. For example, some commissioners report to a deputy mayor instead of the managing director, who is supposed to supervise all the city’s commissioners.
If the legislation gets on the ballot in May and is voted into law in November, neither Kenney nor Clarke will be in office. Clarke is retiring at the end of his term and voters will elect a new mayor on Nov. 7, because Kenny is in his last term and is prohibited from a third consecutive term.
In other council news, Commissioner Outlaw, Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and Prison’s Commissioner Blanche Carney, who are all the first African American women in their respective positions, were in council to be honored in a celebration of Women’s History Month by a resolution introduced by Councilmember Cindy Bass, D-8th.
“While I commend the administration and the law enforcement entities, they are trying to do the best they can,” Clarke said. “It’s time to do things differently and have a direction that has been proven to be successful in other municipalities.”
